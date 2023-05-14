Political poll: Labour and National neck-and-neck, and Te Pāti Māori could still be kingmaker

The National party leader says the government's relief package was a 'no-brainer' and farmers and growers still need more clarity about the future of their land.

Te Pāti Māori could still be the kingmaker in a tight election, the latest political poll suggests, with Labour marginally ahead of National.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll shows Labour and National would each need to look to minor parties to form a government after October’s general election.

Labour was at 35.9%, down from 2.1 percentage points, while National was down 1.3 percentage points to 35.3%.

The poll is a snapshot of public perception after Meka Whatiri’s defected from Labour to Te Pāti Māori and National Party leader Christopher Luxon formally ruled out working with Te Pāti Māori.

ACT was up at 10.8%, while the Greens were maintaining their position at 8.1% despite dominating headlines after Elizabeth Kerekere resigned from the party as a result of bullying allegations.

Te Pāti Māori picked up support, growing to 3.5%, up 1.7 percentage points. It is still shy of the 5% needed to get into Parliament without winning an electorate seat.

NZ First may also be gaining support. It is at 3%, up 0.8.

Meanwhile, The Opportunities Party is at 2%, up 0.5.

On the poll’s numbers, if Te Pāti Māori wins an electorate, it'll get five seats. If added to Labour’s 46, and the Greens’ 10, the left bloc has just enough seats – 61 – to form a majority in Parliament.

National and ACT together only reached 59 seats.

In its last poll, released at the end of January, Labour rose to 38%, up a mighty 5.7 points, and National dipped back under Labour to 36.6%, down 4.1 points.

The Greens have fallen to 8.1, down 1.4 percentage points, and ACT saw a small bump of 0.7, taking it to 10.7%.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is still ahead as preferred prime minister, and gaining ground. He was on 23.4%, up 3.8 points, while Luxon had dropped to 16.4%, down 2.4 points. It is Luxon’s lowest score in the poll.

Meanwhile, 8.5% were keen for Jacinda Ardern to return, while 7.5% wanted David Seymour in the top job.

A further 3.6% were wishing for Winston Peters, and 2.3% wanted Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

The Newshub-Reid Research poll was conducted between 5 May-11 May 2023 with a margin of error of 3.1 percent.