Live: National Party leader Christopher Luxon speaks on Government's upcoming Budget

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is set to give a speech on the Government’s upcoming Budget, after Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced $400 million would be spent on education.

Luxon will be speaking to the Auckland Business Chamber at 1pm. His speech will be livestreamed above.

On Monday morning, Hipkins announced the latest in a series of pre-Budget spending announcements at Ridgway Primary School, in Wellington. The Government will deliver its Budget on Thursday.

He said the Government would spend $300m to support roll growth at schools, $100m for short term pressures, and $100m for the construction of four new schools and school expansions.

In total 300 new school classrooms were expected to be built, and 6600 new spaces for students created.

Hipkins’ announcement comes a day after the Government earmarked $1 billion to rebuild roads, rail, schools, invest in child mental health support in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, and flood defences, as the regions recover after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On Saturday, the government also put nearly $75m in the Budget to grow schemes it hopes will help stamp out family and sexual violence.

A Newhub-Reid Research poll also released on Sunday had Labour at 35.9% and National at 35.3%. Both would be looking to the minor parties to form a Government come October’s election.

Also on Monday morning, the ACT Party released its ‘alternative budget’, describing it as “steeped in ACT’s guiding principle that people can make a difference in their own lives”.

The party promised to cut down the five income tax rates to two, reduce the number of public servants “and remove whole departments” and increase defence spend to 2% of GDP.