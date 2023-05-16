Budget 2023: What the Government has promised so far

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will have the weight of the country and the Labour Party on his shoulders when he delivers Thursday’s Budget for 2023, his last before October’s election.

Robertson and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins have already unveiled how $1.475 billion will be spent – with $1bn earmarked for immediate use to restore public infrastructure in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and its devastating flash flooding, slips and silt.

Another $400 million will go towards schools, while $73.5m is earmarked for family and sexual violence prevention services spread over the next four years.

Here are more details about those big numbers.

READ MORE:

* Prime Minister Chris Hipkins unveils $1b funding support for cyclone recovery

* By the numbers: Why we need your support to raise money after Cyclone Gabrielle

* 'Air bridge' or porta-homes could be set up for thousands of cyclone evacuees



Stuff Areas of Central Hawke’s Bay were seriously damaged in the severe weather event. (File photo)

Education boost

Hipkins on Monday said the Government would build an extra 300 classrooms and up to four new schools to accommodate 6600 new student spaces over the next four years.

There are not enough classrooms to cope with population growth, and an extra 100,000 children will be going through the education system by the end of the decade.

But the Government was on track to accommodate them before 2030, he said. It has so-far funded space for 2700 new classrooms, which accommodated about 60,000 of the 100,000 future students.

“By the end of next year, if we continue with current rate of building, we should have halved that gap and hit the 100,000 target by the end of the decade.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime minister Chris Hipkins to make education announcement ahead of the Budget

Of the $400 million promised, $200m will go towards permanent roll growth, and $100m will go towards longer-term pressures on school rolls.

The remaining $100 million will be added to the education infrastructure funding pipeline, which will enable the construction of up to four new schools and new school expansions, the first two projects are in central Auckland and Papamoa, with the remaining two projects yet to be announced.

Repairing roads and rail networks

More than $275 million is earmarked for Waka Kotahi and local councils to repair roads and get essential transport networks operating again. Another $200m will go towards repairing the tracks, sleepers bridges and other structures destroyed in the North Island’s rail network.

Repair work will be focussed on the North Auckland Line and the Palmerston North to Gisborne Line, as well as the Auckland metropolitan network, the North Island Main Trunk and the East Coast Main Trunk.

The Government has also agreed to co-fund 18 four-car trains and upgrade rail tracks for the Wairarapa and Manawatū rail lines, but hasn’t publicly set a dollar a figure to it because of commercial sensitivity.

Repairing schools

The Government has promised $31m to immediately repair the more than 500 flood-damaged schools.

A further $85 million funding has been allocated for the ongoing work required to return schools to their pre-weather-event state, and another $700,000 over two years has been earmarked for Special Reasons Staffing funding, with $315,000 of that available immediately. It can be used to employ extra staff, give them release time, and support student wellbeing.

A further $782,000 has been provided for the replacement of school library collections and resources lost in the flooding.

Flood protection and resilience

Councils will be able to apply to a $100m fund for help with practical flood protection infrastructure including stop banks.

The Government is also investing $35.4m to scale up on-farm technical, scientific and financial advice for farmers and growers effected by the severe weather events. From this, $5.4 m will help operate rural community hubs, and ensure ongoing access to reliable telecommunications including satellite connectivity.

There will also be an additional $6m to support food banks and food rescue organisations.

The recovery package also includes $5m for Extending Community Support Funds, establishes a new Jobs and Skills Hub in Gisborne, and provides a further $1m towards Enhanced Taskforce Green, who are still supporting councils with clean-up work.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Grant Robertson delivers surprise $4 billion 'reprioritisation' and outlines spending intentions of 'no frills' Budget.

Repairing schools

About 500 schools across the North Island were damaged in the floods. The Government has put $31 million aside to cover the immediate costs of getting schools back to working order, and another $85 million to get them to their pre-weather state, which could involve relocating some schools.

As much as $782,000 will go towards replacing library books ruined in the floods.

Boost to community health in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti

Community and mental health will get close to an extra $35m in Budget 2023.

The Government has side $10 million for community-led wellbeing initiatives, including expanding the Mana Ake programme to Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti primary and intermediate schools.

It will also give $6.1m in extra funding to GPs to allow for health workforce relief and more access to virtual GP and health consultations.

Another $8.9m will go to front line health providers supporting isolated communities in Northland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay

An additional $1.7 million will go to health providers to leasing suitable vehicles and diesel generators, and another $8.3m for urgent services that support whānau wellbeing.