Budget 2023: What do Pacific leaders want to see in the Budget?

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

Pacific leaders are hoping the government will put more funding into community-led initiatives that address health and social issues, and the high cost of living in the community, when the Budget is announced on Thursday.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson will reveal this year’s Budget and acknowledged the “very challenging time” being faced by many New Zealand households and businesses.

Last year, Government made a big investment of $196 million to support the wellbeing of the Pacific population, $88m more than the amount directed to Pasifika in 2021.

In the 2021 Budget, $108 million was allocated to support the wellbeing of the Pacific population through the rebuild and recovery from Covid-19.

This year’s budget is expected to prioritise recovery and resilience for the recent extreme weather, including economic resilience.

Pacific community leaders were united in their call for more funding to community-driven initiatives for issues crippling Pacific people.

The Grace Foundation’s Ulalei Letele said this was important for long term illnesses disproportionately impacting Pasifika, like diabetes.

Last year’s Pacific People’s package included $20m funding for diabetes prevention and treatment programme for Pasifika in South Auckland.

“Diabetes is at an epidemic level in South Auckland and while we recognise the government for the work it is already funding, the scale of the problem means there is much more that can be done,” Letele said.

He said preventing long-term illnesses required ongoing, collective response across all sectors.

“When we improve the access to and quality of housing, healthcare, food and community support then we improve the resilience of our people and their ability to care for their health.”

David White/Stuff Dir Collin Tukuitonga says addressing the high cost of living should be a priority in 2023 Budget.

The Grace Foundation helped empower and assist marginalised members of the community to live healthy and sustainable lives.

“We think reducing the prevalence of long-term, preventable illnesses is critical to this.”

Le Va chief executive Denise Kingi-‘Ulu’ave said mental health was a big concern.

“Government should address the challenges facing our mental health and addiction workforce with a strategic approach to workforce planning and development, and equitable pay,” Kingi-‘Ulu’ave said.

She said they worked with the community to deliver suicide prevention programmes through evidence-based strategies.

“We want to see continued investment from the government into these areas, as well as policies that address the underlying issues of housing, employment, and poverty.”

Health expert Sir Collin Tukuitonga said the success of the Covid-19 vaccine drives when Pacific uptake was low was a perfect example of how targeted initiatives, led by community leaders and groups, worked.

“It would be great if these continue, because they do make an impact. Community leaders need to be resourced for that to happen,” Tukuitonga said.

He said this was important this year, particularly with the high cost of living, with people forced to access community services.

“Cost of living is a big concern, there is potential for some relief from the budget in the relentless increase in food prices. There are the usual concerns like access to health care, particularly mental health and wellbeing.

“There was quite a lot of momentum with the former Pacific Peoples minister in regard to health plan, education and languages. There is a risk that that may lose momentum now that he’s gone.”