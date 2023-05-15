Live: PM Chris Hipkins speaks at post-Cabinet briefing ahead of Budget day

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is holding his weekly post-Cabinet briefing, following his latest pre-Budget announcement.

Hipkins and Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced $400 million to school infrastructure from a school in Wellington on Monday to build 300 more classrooms and add four new schools.

It comes a day after the Government earmarked $1 billion to rebuild roads, rail, schools, invest in child mental health support in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti, and flood defences, as the regions recover after Cyclone Gabrielle.

On Saturday, the Government also put nearly $75m in the Budget to grow schemes it hopes will help stamp out family and sexual violence.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, along with Education Minister Jan Tinetti visit Ridgway School to announce a Budget pledge to get 300 more school buildings built.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon on Monday promised taxpayers a “receipt” outlining how their tax has been spent from a National Government he leads.

He said National would require Treasury to report annually on major spending programmes, and require Inland Revenue to provide a “taxpayer’s receipt” which tells each taxpayer how much they've paid and received, and a breakdown on where the Government is spending taxes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon giving a speech to the Auckland Business Chamber in advance of the Government's Budget.

Meanwhile, ACT released its ‘alternative budget’ this morning, describing it as “steeped in ACT’s guiding principle that people can make a difference in their own lives”.

The party promised to cut down the five income tax rates to two, reduce the number of public servants “and remove whole departments” and increase defence spend to 2% of GDP.

A Newshub-Reid Research poll also released on Sunday had Labour at 35.9% and National at 35.3%. Both would be looking to the minor parties to form a Government come October’s election.