ACT pledges gradual raising of superannuation to 67, only two income tax brackets

Increasing the superannuation age gradually to 67, creating only two income tax brackets and targeting the Winter Energy payments are among ACT’s policies going into the election.

ACT released its yearly ‘alternative budget’ on Monday morning, with leader David Seymour describing its policies as “steeped in ACT’s guiding principle that people can make a difference in their own lives”.

The party has promised to cut down the five income tax rates to two, reduce the number of public servants “and remove whole departments” and increase Defence spend to 2% of GDP.

Part of ACT’s plan is to increase the tax rate for the first $14,000 of income earned up to 17.5%, from 10.5%.

READ MORE:

* National Party leader Christopher Luxon promises to give a 'receipt' to every taxpayer if elected

* 300 more classrooms funded in pre-Budget announcement

* EPA criticised for withholding information about discharge at Kupe



From there, the next $14,000 to $48,000 would remain at 17.5%, while $48,001 to $70,000 would drop to 17.5%.

By 2025/26, ACT promised all income above $70,000 would drop to being taxed by 28%.

New promised spend, announced last week, included $1 billion to increase the prison population capacity by 524 a year, to a total increase of more than 2000 by 2026/27. ACT said it would offset the cost by reducing spending on community-based sentences as “the relevant offenders will now be in prison”.

It would also increase grants paid to GPs for every patient under their care, by 13%.

The party would gradually increase the superannuation age to 67 at a rate of two months a year, from 2023/24.

“Once the age reached 67, it would be indexed to life expectancy, ensuring that each generation was entitled to the same proportion of their life on the pension as previous generations,” Seymour said.

The party would target the Winter Energy Payment and abolish a range of ministries including Ministry for Women, the Office for Crown-Māori Relations and the Human Rights Commission.

ACT announced last week one of its policies to repeal most of the gun registry, leaving exceptions for pistols and restricted weapons.

The New Zealand Police Association Te Aka Hāpai president Chris Cahill described ACT’s policy to scrap the register as a “failure of responsibility” and an attack on the safety of law-abiding New Zealanders.

"ACT cannot claim to be the tough-on-gangs party when they lobby to remove the best opportunity to prevent gangs from arming themselves," he said.

The latest Newshub-Reid Research poll showed Labour was at 35.9%, down from 2.1 percentage points, while National was down 1.3 percentage points to 35.3%.

ACT was up at 10.8%, while the Greens were maintaining their position at 8.1%.