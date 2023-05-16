Rongotai MP Paul Eagle on the hostel fire: 'I knew it probably would be Loafers Lodge'

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle arrived at Loafers’s Lodge early Tuesday morning, after he heard there was a fire on Adelaide Rd.

Police say fewer than 10 people are believed dead at this point; earlier PM Chris Hipkins confirmed at least six deaths.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

There were about 94 people in the hostel at the time of the fire

The scene encountered by fire crews has been described as a "worst nightmare".

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle said Loafers Lodge immediately came to mind when he was first told a hostel with “transient” people and shift workers had caught alight overnight, with 11 people remaining unaccounted for after the devastating fire.

“When people said John Street, Adelaide Road ... I took a good guess and I was right,” he said. ”I have been in there sometimes to say hi, door knock.”

He first started getting texts about the fire at 3.30am on Tuesday. Many people were still searching for information about friends and loved ones who were staying in the 92-room hostel, which the Ministry of Social Development uses to house people. It would have had to meet “minimum standards”, he added.

Fire and Emergency were still not able to get into the 92-room hostel because by mid-morning on Tuesday, because it wasn’t stable, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Stuff Paul Eagle talks to reporters about the Loafers Lodge hostel fire. (File photo)

He couldn’t yet comment whether anyone has broken the law in relation to the fire, but understood Wellington City Council has inspected the building recently.

There would be a number of investigations about what happened and why it happened, "but for now, the focus clearly has to be dealing with the situation", he said.

“Clearly, there are a number of existing views that automatically kick in for you. It is important that we allow those things to move on because there's already legal processes that take in the situation.”

Emergency accommodation is already under serious strain in Wellington, but Hipkins said services would ensure people effected by the fire had somewhere to stay.

Barbara Edmonds, Minister of Internal Affairs, did not have an update on the people involved in the fire. Twenty crews across Wellington had responded to the fire. She didn’t know whether crews were unable to immediately access a fire appliance with a ladder, as she hadn’t been given that level of information.

Hipkins added there was “work to do” to upgrade and update outdated fire and emergency equipment.

“I acknowledge that we've got work to do in terms of making sure our first responders with fire and emergency have the gear that they need in order to be able to respond to every situation that they might face.”

Eagle said he would be keeping tabs on Wellington City Council’s social media to ensure it has the latest information for people.