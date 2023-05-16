Whiskey, Billy Joel and a helicopter flight: List of MPs' property interests and gifts released

The latest list of Member of Parliaments’ interests is out and features loans from designer brands, tickets to sporting and music events, and a boning knife.

The latest list of MPs’ interests has been released, detailing their property, loans, debts and gifts.

The list, for the year to January 31, 2023, includes a range of items loaned to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern from designers such as Juliette Hogan and Kate Sylvester, and jewellery brands Meadowlark and Zoe and Morgan.

Ardern was loaned items from designer bag brands Yu Mei and Deadly Ponies for onward donation.

She was given a large wooden bowl with a presidential seal from US President Joe Biden and items such as a children’s book and a merino cardigan from Harvard University.

READ MORE:

* Parliament full of finger-pointing, grandstanding, as the reality of climate change bites

* What jobs did our MPs do before they were in parliament?

* Land and property rate highly on Taranaki MPs' list of pecuniary interests

* MPs gifted All Blacks tickets by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei

* Tickets, expensive pens, and an 'alcohol drinking flask' - All of the gifts MPs received last year



Ardern was given tickets and corporate hospitality for the opening test of the Rugby World Cup between the Black Ferns and Australia, and also for the New Zealand v Australia cricket match in March 2022.

National leader Christopher Luxon was given tickets for five games from NZ Rugby, two matches from Tennis Auckland and a case of wine from Gibbston​ Valley Winery.

National deputy Nicola Willis received tickets to three Wellington Phoenix football matches and the women’s Rugby World Club final, clothing from Yvonne Benetti, transfers and hospitality during a visit to New York from Air NZ and two tickets to the opening night of the World of Wearable Art Show.

National MP Judith Collins was given a helicopter flight from Volta Aviation, while Melissa​ Lee was given a tablet from Samsung Korea and tickets to an All Whites match from ANZ Bank. Simeon Brown was given a Building Nations 2022 Conference ticket and Millbrook​ Resort accommodation from Infrastructure New Zealand.

David White Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and now-National leader Christopher Luxon in 2018 at a meeting of the Business Advisory Council.

Among what was gifted to Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan​ was VIP tickets to Field Days, tickets to the Dawn Raids play, a ticket to the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match and a Pandora bracelet from the Christchurch mosque attack widows.

Labour MP Dan Rosewarne​ was gifted an engraved boning knife from Silver Fern Farms Limited and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor was given a bottle of whiskey from the Irish Ambassador.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis was gifted beverages for the Māori Labour caucus Budget function from Spirits New Zealand.

ACT deputy Brook van Velden received two tickets to Macbeth from NZ Opera, and she and now-deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni both received tickets to Billy Joel.

None of the Green or Te Pāti Māori MPs had gifts listed in their pecuniary interests.

Of property owned, only Green co-leader Marama Davidson, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare, Labour PM Ibrahim Omer and ACT MP Damien Smith did not own or have any interests in property.

Seven of the 20 Cabinet ministers own or have interests in more than one property. That included Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti, Ayesha Verrall, Willie Jackson, David Parker, Nanaia Mahuta and Barbara Edmonds.

Of party leaderships, both National leader Christopher Luxon and deputy Nicola Willis owned or had interests in multiple properties, and ACT leader David Seymour had interests in multiple properties.