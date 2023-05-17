US President Joe Biden postpones trip to Papua New Guinea, where he would have met Chris Hipkins

US President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Papua New Guinea, where he was expected to meet Chris Hipkins. (File photo)

US President Joe Biden has postponed his trip to Papua New Guinea, where he was expected to meet Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and Australia to handle ongoing debt ceiling negotiations in Washington.

Biden last week invited Hipkins to the United States – Pacific Summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Hipkins is due to leave on May 21.

But Biden will now go back to the US on Sunday after the G7 summit, to meet with Congressional leaders to ensure that Congress takes action by the deadline to avert default, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks at his weekly post-Cabinet briefing ahead of the Budget on Thursday.

Hipkins said his officials were still waiting to hear from Washington who would go in Biden’s place, and hadn’t made any final decisions.

”I acknowledge that he's got a lot on his plate at the moment as well,” he said.

“I wouldn't read too much into it in terms of the priority the US places on the Pacific. Clearly, he has some relatively important domestic issue that he has to take care of, and I think we can all understand that. I didn't I didn't attend the last Pacific gathering because of the Cyclones here in New Zealand.”

The Pacific region is increasingly the focus of competition between China and the United States, and its partners but is also facing a raft of issues, and is at the forefront of climate change and rising sea levels.

New Zealand is highly dependent on China for trade and is also a strategic partner to the US.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Biden spoke to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese where he said he was “postponing” the trip.

“He also invited the Prime Minister for an official state visit at a time to be agreed by the teams.”

Jean-Pierre added that the “President’s team engaged” with the prime minister of Papua New Guinea.