Budget 2023: Grant Robertson's high-wire act to ease cost of living pressures

Grant Robertson will on Thursday deliver a Budget he hopes will repel the Opposition’s claim he has been irresponsible with the nation’s finances, instead arguing he is investing in essential infrastructure, health and education, and easing pressure on those whose belts are already extremely tight – all while having a lot less money to spend.

The Government has thrown the “kitchen sink” and spent billions of dollars to get people through the Covid-19 pandemic, CTU economist Craig Renney said, which has affected how much it wants to spend now.

“It’s the sort of the tightrope that you have to walk ... doing things to keep the lights on, manage political expectations, and it's an election year budget. You're expected to have something to follow the hat to keep people happy, which is usually spending the money,” said Renney, a former economic adviser to Robertson.

The Government needs to invest to ensure the nation has reliable electricity, clean drinking water and transport networks, but the cost of borrowing means it is more expensive for it to take on debt to pay for these things.

“Having thrown the kitchen sink at it, there's no more kitchen sink left to throw,” he said.

“Added to that, these unforeseen events which then make that more expensive like cyclones and flooding, and the cost of borrowing going up, which makes the cost of financing much more expensive. Adding to worries is migration.”

Robertson’s priorities for Budget 2023 are supporting people with the cost of living, delivering essential services, cyclone recovery and resilience, including economic resilience, and fiscal sustainability. New Zealand’s net debt is also low, he said, sitting at about 19 per cent of GDP, below the 30 per cent ceiling the Government has set, and lower than comparable countries including Australia and the UK.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the Budget will be “targeted in our approach to the cost of living” and in dealing with issues that are “very pressing” while avoiding any measure which would keep inflation high.

Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen ​said the Government was dealing with a set of difficult circumstances ahead of the Budget, which didn’t make for an “up-beat” economic story.

“Robertson at the moment is having to box with one hand tied behind his back, he wants to be able to push forward but not so much that he brings the house down around him.”