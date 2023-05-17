Nicola Willis denies talking to Auckland business leaders about rolling Christoper Luxon

Christopher Luxon leads the National Party, with Nicola Willis as his deputy.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is stirring speculation that Auckland business leaders are approaching Nicola Willis asking her to roll her leader, Christopher Luxon.

Willis denied she had discussed a National Party coup, after a recent poll had Luxon’s preferred prime minister rating drop to its lowest point under his leadership.

“There’s no basis to the idea that I want to do anything other than work with Chris Luxon to make him prime minister,” Willis said.

But she also refused to respond to questions asking if it was true that Auckland business leaders had approached her with concerns about Luxon’s ability to become prime minister.

She said questions about National’s leadership were coming from “political opponents trying to destabilise what is a strong team”.

Asked if business leaders had asker her to roll Luxon, Willis replied: “I’m not going to indulge this.”

On Wednesday, Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson joked about Willis’ conversations with Auckland’s business leaders.

Hitting back at Luxon during question time, Hipkins replied: “It's no wonder that Nicola Willis is doing so well in Auckland business circles.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Nicola Willis, left, has pushed back against speculation over Christoper Luxon’s future as National’s leader.

Willis herself got in on the act. She asked Robertson: “Is he aware that Auckland business leaders are concerned that the economy is going downhill?”

He replied, “I do spend a bit of my time with Auckland business leaders – possibly not quite as much as the member does.”

On Sunday, a Newshub and Reid Research poll showed that both Labour and National had lost support.

Hipkins’ popularity had increased in the preferred prime minister rankings. He was up 3.8 points, to 23.4%. Meanwhile, Luxon had dropped to 16.4%, down 2.4 points – marking a new low for the National leader in this poll.