Budget 2023: Te Matatini and gaming industry win, artists left in dust

The gaming industry, Te Matatini and innovators have won big in this year’s Budget, but the wider arts and cultural sector continues to be underinvested in despite its booming value and growth, an expert says.

New funding announced in Thursday’s Budget included $160 million over the next four years to introduce a tax rebate for the gaming sector – a move that’s been celebrated by the industry, which had been calling for a rebate to compete with Australia, which offers its own highly competitive rebate.

A 20% tax rebate would be able to be claimed on spend incurred by game development businesses which meet the threshold of $250,000 in spend per year. Up to $3m could be claimed per individual studio per year.

Joe Slater, general manager of startups at Creative HQ, said it was nice the Government had identified gaming as a growing and valuable sector. “Helping them do more and go bigger is great,” Slater said.

The Government also set aside $34m for Te Matatini over the next two years to stimulate the growth of kapa haka. The funding would expand the scope and role of Te Matatini by embedding a rohe-based kapa haka network that would administer funding.

Supplied Te Matatini has received $34m in funding over the next two years.

Carl Ross, chief executive of Te Matatini, said the team was “absolutely stoked” and he congratulated the Government on acknowledging the significance of kapa haka to New Zealand society.

The investment would contribute towards Te Matatini’s new vision. It would move Te Matatini beyond a festival and support a range of kapa haka activities in communities. It would also provide the organisation with sustainable resourcing. Much of the funding would go to communities, Ross said.

Te Matatini was confident that with the new funding, it would continue to unite communities, celebrate the diversity of Aotearoa, and provide unique and rich te ao Māori experiences to all New Zealanders. “Te Matatini will become the enabler,” Ross said.

This year’s Te Matatini festival had been engaged with by record-breaking numbers of people and it had grown in spite of its funding, which many critics had argued was inequitable when compared to that of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Royal New Zealand Ballet.

The Government also announced nearly $1m over the next four years in implementation costs for the artists’ resale royalty scheme. The bill which oversees the scheme is currently making its way through select committee.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Joe Slater, general manager of startups at Creative HQ, said it was nice the Government had identified gaming as a growing sector.

And $18m was put towards building momentum of the Matariki public holiday, and for iwi-based events and resources that support whānau, hapū and iwi to grow and lead their practices and customs relating to Matariki. It would also go towards building broader public awareness and understanding of Matariki at a national level.

And $2m had been given to deliver the fourth and final years of the Creative Careers pilot programme, which delivers services to creatives to help develop their business skills.

But Dr James Wenley, a lecturer in theatre at Victoria University of Wellington, said that overall, the Government was “continuing to under-invest in the arts, culture and creativity”.

This week, despite a report coming out noting the booming growth and economic footprint of the cultural sector in New Zealand, the only good arts story in the Budget was Te Matatini’s, Wenley said. There was a disconnect between that report’s content and funding announced on Thursday.

supplied Little new funding was left for traditional artists in this year’s Budget.

Artists would continue to have to survive on “not enough”, he said, with no boost to under-pressure cash-strapped funding agency Creative New Zealand, which has recently been under immense strain.

“Part of the problem is we are continuing to view the arts as a luxury,” Wenley said.

Australia had prioritised the arts in its most recent Budget as its politicians recognised the contribution the arts could make to the economy, to communities, and to wellbeing of a nation’s people. “The potential is not being recognised.”

Now the Government’s historic $374m investment in the arts announced in 2020’s Budget was coming to an end, the Government was “sending [artists] off to try and survive again without the resourcing”, he said.