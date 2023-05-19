Budget 2023: The bread and butter pudding budget

ANALYSIS: “Support for today, building for tomorrow”: That’s the tagline of Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s sixth Budget.

But you could see the fingerprints of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins all over the books. A Budget for the political moment, that has kept spending basically within check - albeit at higher Labour Party levels. Deficit spending is set to continue, with a big $7.1 billion increase in this year’s deficit compared to forecasts, with the Government borrowing to fund the shortfall.

A lolly scramble it was not. A bread and butter pudding, perhaps. A bit more than just bread and butter – some cream, a few sultanas perhaps, but keeping its essence.

The political task of Robertson’s annual presentation of Government revenue, expenses and spending decisions was threefold: to dish up some cost of living relief, to not spend too much new in the process and to mark a new economic direction for Hipkins’ Labour.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers the Budget to Parliament.

And he more or less achieved it. There were not many new spending initiatives, but there was definitely more new spending baked in than the market expected, leading BNZ at least to say that “the Budget is the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of our view on the cash rate”.

The usually voluminous Budget glossy brochures and ministerial press releases were pared back.

Virtually all prescriptions will now be free with the Government scrapping the $5 co-payment. People with young children in care will get an extra subsidy, with 20 free hours at early childhood centres extended to 2-year-olds in addition to 3- and 5-year-olds. The sector, which can be a financially precarious one, also gets more money for teachers and running childcare centres.

Half-price public transport is now being made permanent for those up to 25 (a bit of a weird cut-off point), while it will be free for all children up to 13.

Grant Robertson delivers the Budget to Parliament. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins congratulates Grant Robertson.

It is retail politics, pure and simple. Designed to give money or benefit directly to people and make their lives cheaper and easier. Gone is the big spending on Covid, overhauling bureaucracies, setting up expensive climate change initiatives, or centralising government services.

This Budget is designed to appeal directly to real voters and put the onus back on National in particular – and less so ACT - to commit to keeping the new stuff that people will get. Free prescriptions, for example, which carry a cost of $618 million over the next four years, will kick in for July.

National’s Nicola Willis has already promised National will repeal it.

While affable on the surface, Chris Hipkins is also a political scrapper. In keeping with that, in addition to these headline measures reflecting Hipkins’ political priorities, it is also designed to politically shiv National, and make Christopher Luxon and Willis uncomfortable.

“What will they cut?” will be the constant question from Labour from now until the election.

The increase in the trustee tax rate – aligning it to Robertson’s newish 39% income tax rate – is also a poison pill put into the system for the benefit of National. Most people don’t have trusts and Labour will be putting the pressure on National to cop it. It helps to entrench a more progressive tax system with higher top rates that Labour fundamentally believes in.

While Robertson had said in 2021 that this was under consideration after he bumped the 39% income tax rate up, he also said there would be no ‘major’ changes in the Budget. While it affects relatively few, and definitely tidies up the tax system, it is a bit disingenuous to suggest a six-point tax hike for trusts is not major. And finally we see a first political use for some of the David Parker-Thomas Piketty tax research.

For parents budgeting for daycare, there are months to plan for the new subsidy, which starts next March, while prescriptions will have been free for months by the time of the poll. Making stuff free carries a significant political power and convenience factor.

As previously announced, there will be another $3.6b for schools and more money for frontline healthcare workers - although in a supply and labour-constrained economy actually attracting the workers will be the challenge, far beyond just announcing the money. There’s also another $1b for increasing wages and workers in healthcare.

The economic growth rate is expected to hit 3.1% over the coming year and Treasury is no longer forecasting a recession. Unemployment is expected to peak lower than previously predicted - 5.3% in 2024.

There are, however, some heroic assumptions, including the forecast that inflation is expected to fall to 4.5% by the end of this year and back into the target by the end of 2024. Core crown expenses are expected to remain around 32-33% of the economy, down from the Covid-19 peak but still significantly up from the 28% level in 2019.

The budget surplus (operating balance before gains and losses), which has become less of a political marker since the massive Covid-19 spend up subsidising half the economy, has been pushed back another year. The Government has been keen to point out that the Budget will be returned to surplus in the same amount of time as the previous National government did after the global financial crisis.

Yet Robertson stressed that the surplus remains an important goal. Net debt remains low as a percentage but will be higher than expected, especially in the out years.

As the name of the document suggested it needed to help a key group of voters for now while also doing the ‘vision thing’. There are two big bits of that: a $6b national resilience plan and hundreds of millions will be lavished on a new science hub based around the Crown Research Institutes based in Wellington. An under-loved sector, details will be eagerly awaited.

This was a plan hatched in an inflation-constrained environment and the effect on interest rates is one key on which it will ultimately be judged. The RBNZ and its governor, Adrian Orr, however, will be crucial to watch next week

Overall, the Budget is very much in line with Robertson’s previous approach but with a far sharper retail politics focus.

Yet while there is significant focus on the things that Government can do, there was very little at all to really get the economy humming and to free up the nation’s supply-side constraints. It remains too difficult and takes too long to build new houses and infrastructure. Workers are difficult to get, and New Zealand remains a high-cost economy that, as Covid reminded us, can still suffer from a tyranny of distance.

While the Government has resource management reforms underway, there is significant debate whether they will make things better or worse. Inflation and interest rate hikes will also put significant pressure on the residential construction industry, as they have already.

This Budget is all about getting Labour match-ready and having a base from which to launch its election campaign. It has its party congress next weekend and despite the House having another three months to sit, the campaign will now begin in earnest.

National will now have to calibrate what it does to respond to this and whether it just keeps talking tax cuts and spending blowouts. The ball is now in Christopher Luxon’s court.