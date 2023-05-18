Opening the books: The Budget in 5 charts

The Government opened the books on the highly anticipated Budget Day and revealed how the numbers are shaping up in tough economic times.

GDP growth: Despite the looming threat of a global recession, government is forecasting slow but steady growth in coming years. The Budget forecast expects the economy to grow below 1% in 2024, with the pace picking up in the following years up to 3% in 2026.

Government spending: Actual and forecasted core Crown expenses. Government spending is set to keep increasing, but so is tax revenue. In fact, the forecast is that Core Crown tax revenue will grow faster than the Core Crown expenses.

Government deficit: Expectation of returning to surplus by 2026. The Budget pushed that milestone a year into the future. The good news is that the dire fiscal outturns of previous Budgets haven’t been as bad as forecast.

Net core Crown debt as % of GDP: Net core Crown debt is set to peak at 43% of GDP in 2024, keeping below the 50% ‘ceiling/threshold’. That is a slightly worse outlook that the previous Budget (41% in 2024).

CPI/Inflation: CPI tipped to rise significantly for the second year in a row before a forecasted drop from 2024. The government, however, claims that nominal wages growth should soon get back to the trend of outpacing inflation.