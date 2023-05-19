Budget 2023: ANZ predicts big interest rate hike next week, Finance Minister Grant Robertson defends spend-up

The Reserve Bank could hike the official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 5.75% as part of its ongoing efforts to tame high consumer prices, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zolner predicts, when it makes its next monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

The central bank has since 2021 been increasing the OCR, which flows through to the interest rates that banks use for consumers and businesses, such as mortgages, and makes them more expensive. It has admitted it was trying to engineer a recession to stop people spending and get inflation – the rate at which goods and services increase in price – back down to the 1-3% target band.

Zolner made the comments at an ANZ post-Budget lunch in central Wellington, where Finance Minister Grant Robertson spoke more about Budget 2023 which was unveiled on Thursday. It put $4.8 billion towards tackling rising living costs ahead of the election, with policies for young parents, public transport users, and the sick.

Robertson said officials thought very hard about ensuring the $4.8 billion spending plan didn’t exacerbate inflation.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2023: National vows to bring back $5 prescription fees if elected

* Budget 2023: Cheaper childcare, free prescriptions and a trust tax hike

* Budget 2023: The biggest ticket items



DAVID UNWIN/The Post Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers the budget to Parliament on Budget day. (File photo)

“When Treasury make their assessments, they understand that there's also the profile of the spending - how quickly do we spend something, how far is it spread out across the four-year period? So we thought about all of those things, and also the quantum of what we were doing, in order to make sure that it didn't unnecessarily exacerbate inflation,” he said.

Robertson said this Budget – which focussed on easing the cost of living and building back after February’s severe weather events – was harder to put together than those made through the pandemic years.

“The hangover of Covid combined together with some high levels of geopolitical instability working away at increasing inflation significantly … just to make sure we didn’t have enough ingredients to put in the recipe … we have New Zealand’s second largest ever natural disaster,” he said.

The Government had very little discretionary spending in this year’s Budget. High inflation also made it more expensive for it to deliver services, such as building houses.

“I always say we are buying the same gib as everybody else,” he said on Friday.

Budget 2023 will leave families with 2-year-olds up to $133.30 better off a week through 20 hours of free childcare from next March, while the $5 prescription fee at pharmacies will be scrapped in July.

Dropping the charge for medicines at pharmacies is set to save about 3 million people a year money, and in particular 770,000 people aged over 65. It will make most prescriptions in New Zealand free.