Finance Minister Grant Robertson explains need for resilience plan in Budget 2023

Finance Minister Grant Robertsontells business leaders in a post-budget speech that a national resilience fund is needed becasue extreme weather events will happen every year

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has spoken about his Budget and the need for a national resilience plan at an ANZ lunch in central Wellington.

“We are going to be facing the need to deal with extreme weather events and the impacts of climate change every year from now on, in my option,” Robertson told the lunch on Friday.

“We need something that goes above and beyond the normal infrastructure spend.”

Robertson outlined the funding allocated in the Budget that will go towards the regions impacted by recent cyclone and flooding events.

READ MORE:

* Budget 2023: National vows to bring back $5 prescription fees if elected

* Budget 2023: Cheaper childcare, free prescriptions and a trust tax hike

* Budget 2023: The biggest ticket items



Robertson on Thursday released Budget 2023, which put $4.8 billion towards tackling rising living costs ahead of the election, with policies for young parents, public transport users, the sick.

Robertson said this Budget – which focussed on easing the cost of living and building back after February’s severe weather events – was harder to put together than those made through the pandemic years.

“The hangover of Covid combined together with some high levels of geopolitical instability working away at increasing inflation significantly … just to make sure we didn’t have enough ingredients to put in the recipe… we have New Zealand’s second largest ever natural disaster,” he said.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Finance Minister Grant Robertson delivers the budget to Parliament on Budget day. (File photo)

The Government had very little discretionary spending in this year’s Budget. High inflation also made it more expensive for it to deliver services, such as building houses.

“I always say we are buying the same gib as everybody else,” he said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank could hike the official cash rate by 50 basis points to 5.75% as part of its ongoing efforts to tame high consumer prices, ANZ chief economist Sharon Zolner predicted, when it makes its next monetary policy statement on Wednesday.

Zolner spoke at a post-Budget lunch in central Wellington, before the address by Robertson.

Budget 2023 will leave families with 2-year-olds up to $133.30 better off a week through 20 hours of free childcare from next March, while the $5 prescription fee at pharmacies will be scrapped in July.

Dropping the charge for medicines at pharmacies is set to save about 3 million people a year money, and in particular 770,000 people aged over 65. It will make most prescriptions in New Zealand free.