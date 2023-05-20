Greens release party list after dramatic ranking process that saw an MP resign

The Green Party has confirmed its list rankings ahead of the election, after a heated process that saw bullying allegations and an MP’s resignation from the party.

For more than a month, the Green Party’s membership has been debating the rankings of its MPs and would-be MPs ahead of the election. This political popularity contest is how Greens become MPs, with a high ranking guaranteeing a seat.

During the ranking process, tensions between various Green party factions spiked as Elizabeth Kerekere, who was highly popular among more socially progressive Greens, faced bullying allegations. She denied those claims, which emerged after she sent a text to the entire caucus appearing to call Chlöe Swarbrick “a crybaby”.

Kerekere had been ranked fourth in the draft list, below only Swarbrick and co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson. Her high ranking was understood to have frustrated some more experienced Greens. Her supporters believe the public accusations and fuss over the “crybaby” text was a play at “dirty politics” to try and lower her ranking in this final list.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Former Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says he wants to work to keep a Left-wing Government in power.

Kerekere quit the Greens earlier in May and said she’d felt pushed from the party. She now sits as an independent MP. It’s understood her most vocal supporters ranked her as their #1 anyway in protest, despite her resignation.

Davidson, Shaw and Swarbrick kept their top three rankings, while Julie Anne Genter – who was drafted as fifth – moved up one spot thanks to Kerekere’s departure.

Collins, who ran against Wayne Brown to be Auckland’s mayor, was ranked 11th. He’d served six years as a Labour representative on the Manaukau Ward of Auckland Council. But in November, on the same day he was welcomed to Labour’s AGM, Stuff revealed Collins was in talks to join the Greens in Parliament.

