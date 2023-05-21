Government resumes $25m refurbishment of Moscow embassy

New Zealand diplomats were moved out of their longstanding embassy building in Moscow in 2015.

A $25 million refurbishment of New Zealand's Moscow embassy resumed in the months after Russia invaded Ukraine, with Kiwi tradespeople and materials being shipped to the warring nation to finish the job.

New Zealand diplomats were moved out of their longstanding embassy building in Moscow in 2015 by the Russian government for strengthening and refurbishment works. But New Zealand’s part of the fit-out was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July 2021, some four months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted condemnation and sanctions from the Government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade restarted the $25.6m renovation of the art deco building, which a former ambassador to Moscow said was prized by the Russians.

National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee said refurbishing the Moscow embassy amid the Ukraine war was “perplexing”, and the project should “absolutely” be put on hold.

“The message it sends is, ‘While we’re going to go and rail against your unlawful, unprovoked occupation of Eastern Ukraine ... We’re still prepared to be here’.

“It’s inconsistent with our position. It’s not like this is a trade dispute or concern over an isolated terrorist incident. This is a massive, massive, whole war where thousands of people’s lives are being compromised.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee.

He said he understood construction firm Naylor Love had been contracted to complete the work, and the tradespeople had to receive government security clearance before travelling to Russia – indicating the suspicion within the relationship.

“I don’t think we should have an ambassador there, and I don’t believe that we should have a Russian ambassador in New Zealand. The idea that we keep them there to keep dialogue open is complete nonsense.”

Retired diplomat Christopher Elder, who was New Zealand’s ambassador to Moscow for three years until 2009, said the embassy was an art deco building that was “very much valued by the Russian system”.

The Russians provided such buildings to foreign embassies “so they are maintained and preserved without any great cost to the Russian taxpayer, if there is such a thing”.

“When I was there we were still debating what to do, but there were great cracks appearing – there was a subway pretty much under the building – and the foundations weren’t secure.”

Elder said security concerns required domestic contractors be sent to Russia to build a secure embassy.

“The Americans built their embassy, this was some years ago now, and found when they finished building and started looking around, there was about 200 bugs in the building, and they had to demolish quite a lot and start again, with American contractors.”

NZ PARLIAMENT Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged NZ in December to support the country's rebuild when the war ends.

When he was at the embassy, there was a single room known to be secure from eavesdropping called “the tank”.

He said if the Government began withdrawing its diplomats from countries it disagreed with, New Zealand would have a lot fewer embassies and a lesser ability to influence diplomatic discussions.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said staff needed a “safe, secure facility” to provide consular services to New Zealanders in Russia. The building had served as both the embassy and official residence since 1974.

“Works on the fit-out of an embassy and official residence successfully restarted in July 2021 ... The project is being delivered by New Zealand contractors with the majority of materials procured from New Zealand, and has an approved budget of $25.62m.”

Questions about the contractor and security considerations were not answered by deadline.

A spokesperson for Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the minister was not available to comment, when approached on Friday.

In a response to a written parliamentary question asked by Brownlee, Mahuta said officials were monitoring the project closely, “in light of the supply chain problems affecting the global network and Russia's unlawful and unprovoked aggression towards Ukraine”.