Live: Government announces massive emissions-cutting deal with NZ Steel, Contact Energy

The Government has announced New Zealand’s largest single emissions reduction project, with a deal that will subsidise a new “electric arc” boiler for NZ Steel’s Glenbrook plant.

The three-way deal, between the Government, NZ Steel and Contact Energy to provide flexible and cheaper off-peak power to the steel giant, has been hailed by all three parties.

The new boiler – to which taxpayers are contributing up to $140 million through the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry fund (GIDI), will dwarf the other Government projects.

The total cost is expected to be $300 million.

READ MORE:

* Prime Minister Chris Hipkins opens a hole in the carbon budget

* Hospitality industry warns of closures if alert level 2 remains

* Covid-19 NZ: Could the vaccine roll-out have been quicker?



The Government is also claiming it as a win for keeping domestic steel production in New Zealand. NZ Steel is owned by Australian parent company, Bluescope Steel, which is listed on the Australian stock exchange.

The boiler will remove 800,000 tones of CO2 from the atmosphere, which the Government says is the equivalent of taking every car in Christchurch off the road.

The conversion of the boiler to electricity will meet over 5% of all NZ’s required emissions reductions between 2026-2030, in one project. The new boiler will replace coal and iron sands with electricity and scrap steel.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Minister Megan Woods and James Shaw get welcomed at the Glenbrook Steel factory.

The announcement was made at the Glenbook plant, about 60km south of Auckland by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“This size of this project demonstrates how serious the Government is about reducing New Zealand’s emissions as fast as possible,” Hipkins said.

“This project dwarfs anything we have done to date. Alone, it will eliminate one per cent of the country’s total annual emissions.

“The plan means New Zealand businesses will have access to locally produced, cleaner steel, and high value jobs are protected that otherwise might have gone offshore.

Minister for Energy Megan Woods said the boiler conversion would reduce emissions more than all the Government’s other projects combined.

“To understand the scale of this project, it reduces more emissions on its own than all the other 66 GIDI projects we have approved to date.

She also defended the subsidy saying that the conversion would not have happened with the Government.

supplied Iron making at NZ Steel's Glenbrook steel mill.

“Our partnership with NZ Steel shows we can tackle the challenge of decarbonising even our hardest to abate and largest emitting industries. This investment would not happen without government support.”

NZ Steel chief executive Robin Davies said that the reduction in 800,000 tonnes of emission per year was significant for the company.

“That’s a reduction of over 45% in New Zealand Steel’s emissions – or a total of 1% of New Zealand’s total annual emissions. It also sets the platform for further carbon reductions and is a significant step towards our goal of net-zero by 2050,” he said.

“These reductions will come from replacing Glenbrook’s existing oxygen steel-making furnace and two of the four coal fuelled kilns.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says the new "electric arc" boiler deal will be New Zealand’s largest single emissions reduction project.

As part of the deal, contact energy will provide 30 megawatts of renewable generated electricity to NZ Steel in a flexible off-peak arrangement. Contact said it would enable the steel producer to scale down production in times of peak demand or supply shortages.

“Today's announcement is hugely significant,” Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge said.

“Not just because it is a massive step towards decarbonisation but also because together Contact and NZ Steel can make a meaningful impact in our fight against climate change.”

“This is our watershed moment.”

Speaking at the announcement, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said there were still many people displaced from the recent storms and floods.

“The frequency [of flooding] is giving us a lived experience of being on the front lines of climate change. That is why this deal matters.”