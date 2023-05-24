The most politically consequential rates decision of Adrian Orr's tenure

ANALYSIS: Reserve Bank independence is an important thing.

On Wednesday at 2pm, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and the bank’s monetary policy committee will reveal whether there is another interest rate hike in the offing. He will then be fronting assembled media at 3pm to justify the decision.

If interest rates rise – as most market economists are expecting – the crucial question will be whether last Thursday’s Budget influenced that decision.

In brute political terms: was the bigger than expected Budget one reason interest rates have gone up? Has the Government’s fiscal track made it more difficult for the Reserve Bank to do its job?

These are precisely the situations when the independence of the Reserve Bank is at its most important. It’s Adrian Orr’s job to stand askance the political process, and where appropriate say ‘please stop’.

Orr is nothing if not his own person and that has been seen from both the speed and enthusiasm with which the RBNZ turned on the money tap through the start of Covid-19, to the speed at which interest rates have been jacked up since the beginning of the interest-rate tightening cycle in late 2021.

He has faced some trenchant criticism for the job he has done – much of which seems to be derived more from the fact that he personally rubs people up the wrong way.

Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr has an obligation to level with New Zealanders about how the Government interacts with inflation.

He has also been operating in an unusually politicised environment, with the National Party declaring last November, when Orr was reappointed for another term, that if it occupies the treasury benches from October it will be doing a review into his and the bank's performance during Covid-19.

The very real implication is that he might be looking for another job if the review finds his performance has come up short.

The heightened political awareness of the bank also appears to be a mark of the times more generally. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s Philip Lowe is also no shoo-in to be reappointed by the Albanese government, which has been quietly unimpressed with some of his performance since Australia began its own rate-tightening cycle. They, too, have been questioning why the RBA didn’t see inflation coming sooner.

Interest rates being quickly tightened rarely sits well with governments of the day, because their target voters are very often families with big mortgages. That’s certainly a key demographic for both Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon at this election.

Grant Robertson is no exception and whatever Orr says on Wednesday would be politically significant. Whatever it ends up being, it is also important to note that Orr’s remit is the conduct of monetary policy. If he says that fiscal policy is working against monetary policy, it isn’t an unelected official telling the Government what to do, or that its spending ideas are wrong – but that they may work against what he is tasked, by law, to try to achieve.

In other words, anything Orr does here has political ramifications, but it isn’t necessarily political per se. And Orr has an obligation to level with New Zealanders about how the Government – the single biggest economic player – interacts with inflation. And there is little doubt he will do so – one way or the other.

So for Robertson and the Hipkins Labour government, this will likely be the most politically consequential RBNZ meeting of these past few years. Everyone in politics will be waiting on it, nervously, and with bated breath.

And it's a key illustration of why Reserve Bank independence is so important.