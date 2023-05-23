National using AI for attack ads: The AI political campaign has arrived

Just as social media was used to disrupt elections, we should expect the same and worse from AIs like ChatGPT, researcher says.

It’s the wonky eyeball that gives it away. In the Instagram photograph, a woman stares out the window into a dark street.

A caption about home invasions runs underneath. The woman looks anxious. But, she also looks off ... not quite human.

The AI political campaign is here. In the last month, National has published at least four images generated by artificial intelligence to its social media accounts.

The memes depict fake nurses, a ram-raid that didn’t happen (look closely at the zombie-like faces under the balaclava). Another is a mock-up of the Fast and Furious cast – a risky move for a party that fought a high-profile copyright battle with Eminem.

Across the world, AI technology looks set to transform political communications.

In the last few weeks, the Republican Party rolled out a 30-second YouTube ad, filled with foreboding images of a dystopian United States in the imagined wake of a Joe Biden re-election.

Stuff The AI political campaign: National is using fake images on its social media accounts.

It’s likely all parties will use AI to some extent – whether to help craft speeches and media releases, translate pitches into other languages or sort through data to target voters.

And although deceptive ads are nothing new in political campaigns, the use of fake imagery is troubling some politicos.

Experts and operatives are increasingly worried that computer generated content blurs the line between fact and fiction to too great an extent.

Privately, some political insiders Stuff spoke to shared concerns about the potential to confuse or scare voters with fake images of crime, or attack candidates using synthetic media.

Psychologist and AI commentator Paul Duignan recently warned AI would accelerate political rhetoric. “We are about to take a pipe, hook it up to the political system, and flood it with so much copy that sounds credible but could be completely untrue,” he told Stuff.

And the Government’s Independent Electoral Review Panel is looking into AI ahead of October’s election.

Stuff She looks anxious – but also inhuman. This image of an anxious homeowner was faked.

The majority of political parties currently in Parliament have vowed not to use AI generated fake images in their social media campaigns.

“The Labour Party hasn’t used AI images in any of our designs or advertising in this campaign, and we don’t intend to,” the party’s campaign manager Hayden Munro said.

“Chris Hipkins has been clear he wants Labour to run an honest and upfront campaign New Zealanders can trust.”

The Green Party says they will only use stock photographs or images they have created. “We won’t be using AI images at all, especially to depict people in content,” a spokesperson said.

“ACT hasn't used any AI imagery so far and isn't considering using it,” David Seymour’s party said.

Te Pāti Māori didn’t respond to a request for comment, but there are no obvious examples on its official socials.

But National is unapologetic. “Yes we have used AI to create some stock images,” a spokesperson said. “It’s an innovative way to drive our social media. As with all social media, we are committed to using it responsibly.”

The party didn't respond to questions about whether it had put rules or policies in place around the use of AI generated images.

Leader Christopher Luxon also was unclear about National’s use of AI in its attack ads.

“No, not that I’m aware of,” Luxon said Tuesday when asked.

“I don’t know about the topic, in the sense of I’m not sure, you're making an accusation that we’re using it, and I’m not sure that we are.”