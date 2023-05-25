'A sigh of relief' and 'a kick in the guts': What next for the OCR?

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is blaming the Government for the Reserve Bank's latest increase to the OCR.

The Reserve Bank’s latest interest rates hike has been described both as a “kick in the guts”, but also a moment to breathe “a sigh of relief”.

Whether you should be optimistic or pessimistic about the state of monetary policy rests on one major question, and one which Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr is expected to face on Thursday morning.

The question for Orr is: Will the increases continue?

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr will appear before a parliamentary select committee on Thursday.

On Tuesday, he confirmed the Reserve Bank would once again raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR), but the size of that bump – 0.25 basis points to 5.5% – came as a relief to many.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen​ said the news would lock in some of those higher mortgage rates people have been paying, but he added that it wasn’t all bad news.

“There'll be a bit of a sigh of relief coming through for a lot of New Zealanders with mortgages,” he said.

“Not that it's going to be easy, but the Reserve Bank Governor has now effectively signalled that there are no further increases to come. The Reserve Bank thinks it’s done enough to bring inflation under control.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Infometrics CEO and principal economist Brad Olsen says the Reserve Bank has indicated interest rates will stop rising.

Orr, the Reserve Bank governor, is set to make an early morning appearance before Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure committee, at 8am Thursday.

There, Opposition MPs will question him about what role the Government’s spending is having on inflation. The reserve bank increases the OCR to try and control inflation. By incentivising savings, and taking more money from borrowers, the higher OCR is designed to reduce spending.

After hearing the Reserve Bank’s verdict, to lift the OCR by 25 basis points on Wednesday, Opposition leaders Christopher Luxon and David Seymour both pointed their fingers at Finance Minster Grant Robertson.

“Robertson is to blame,” ACT’s Seymour wrote.

“You've got two people to blame for higher interest rates. It's Chris Hipkins. It's Grant Robertson,” said National’s Luxon.

“It’s a kick in the guts.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF National leader Christopher Luxon called the OCR hike a “kick in the guts”.

Luxon used the opportunity to call for the Government to lower income taxes, by inflation-adjusting the tax brackets. He said it would be better for inflation to cut Government spending, and lower taxes.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said any tax cuts should come after inflation peaks, so as not to worsen the issue.

And the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick called for a new wealth tax to be introduced, as an inflation control.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says his Budget does not appear to have fuelled the OCR hike.

Robertson’s Budget delivered larger-than-expected operational spending, and capital investment. The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it had expected a tighter Budget, while the Opposition blamed the most recent interest rates rise on that increased spend.

The finance minister pushed back on the Opposition's criticism, saying any extra expenditure was “modest” and needed for the Cyclone Gabrielle response.

“I would note that economists had been forecasting a 25 basis point increase in the OCR before the Budget came out,” he said.