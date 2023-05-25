First batch of Army's new Bushmaster armoured vehicles arrive

Defence Minister Andrew Little takes the driver’s seat of one of the Army’s new Bushmaster armoured vehicles. He wasn’t allowed to start the engine, but did get taken for a ride.

Thick armour, beefy tyres, and more seats for the troops. A fleet of new armoured vehicles has arrived for the Army and will soon be seen on New Zealand’s roads.

Defence Minister Andrew Little was joined by military top brass and defence officials at Trentham military camp on Thursday morning for a display of the first 18 of the 43 Bushmasters purchased from an Australian firm for $102.9 million.

The 11-tonne vehicles have powerful Caterpillar engines, run-flat tyres which can be inflated and deflated from the driver’s seat, and can carry 10 passengers – more than the four carried by the Pinzgauer vehicles the Bushmasters will replace.

“It feels like a very impressive vehicle. They wouldn’t let me start it or drive it, so that’s understandable,” Little said, after sitting in the one of the vehicles.

The Government announced it would purchase 43 Bushmasters in 2020. As the first 18 are tested and certified, the Defence Force expects the remaining to be delivered by September. Another batch of the vehicles was arriving on Thursday afternoon.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Government has spent more than $100 million on 43 Australian-made Bushmaster armoured vehicles, that will replace the ageing Pinzgauer vehicles, and carry more troops.

The Bushmasters are considered superior to the Pinzgauers, first bought in 2003, because of their V-shaped undercarriage, which directs the energy of any blast – from the likes of an improvised explosive device (IED) – away from the vehicle. Three New Zealand soldiers died in Afghanistan when an IED exploded under their Humvee.

Little said the shape of the vehicle was “a very important feature, learned from previous experiences when we’ve deployed folks overseas”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Bushmaster armoured vehicles have Catepillar engines, tyres which can be inflated and deflated from the driver’s seat, a large winch, a V-shaped undercarriage to disperse the force of any explosives driven over, and the capacity to carry ten soldiers in total.

"These vehicles play a very important role for the role that our defence forces play, not just if they get sent for peacekeeping or into a conflict zone, but also for the humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery that we also do.

“Those who get sent to hazardous areas, regardless of the hazard, need to be deployed safely, and these vehicles ensure that.”

The 43 vehicles will be certified for use on the road, meaning they will be seen on highways as they travel to both Linton and Burnham military camps, where they will be based.

Some of the Bushmasters yet to be delivered would be fitted out as ambulances, and command and control centres. The vehicles are yet to have communications equipment installed, something the Government allocated $80m for in the 2023 Budget.