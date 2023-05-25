Chris Luxon to ditch housing policy, wants 'opt out' option for higher density

National leader Christoper Luxon says he will soon announce a new housing policy.

National leader Christopher Luxon says his party was “wrong” when his now deputy leader Nicola Willis joined the Government for a bi-partisan commitment to greater housing intensification.

In 2021, Willis, Housing Minister Megan Woods, and then National leader Judith Collins held a joint press conference to announce a united approach to support housing intensification.

The parties unveiled a bill which would streamline the process for developers wanting to build medium density housing in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch. That bill passed into law, with the support of every party except ACT.

The new rules made it harder for councils to object to developers building higher density housing, by removing their ability to set height limits of less than 11 metres. This meant three-storey homes could be built in city suburbs.

It also said councils could not set car park requirements for housing in urban areas.

The new regulations were designed to increase housing supply. Some councils and existing homeowners criticised the law over concerns it would ruin suburban character or block out the sun and existing views.

Luxon said he was about to announce a change to the National Party’s stance on housing regulation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff In 2021, Housing Minister Megan Woods, former National leader Judith Collins, and National’s Nicola Willis held a joint press conference to discuss the Medium Density Residential Standards.

Asked whether he still supported Willis’ policy on housing intensification, he said he wanted to give councils an “opt out” from the legislation.

“We’ll give housing the opportunity to carry on with the medium density legislation, or you can opt out of it,” he said.

His focus would be on opening up “green field” spaces, rather than removing barriers to medium density intensification, he said. Although, he did say National supported intensification around “transport corridors”.

The reworked National Party policy was scheduled to be released “in the next week or so”, Luxon said.

“We need to be able to densify particularly over transport corridors. And then our view is that we should leave that, and give the councils a lot more discretion to work out how they manage it within the rest of their city.”

The party’s new opposition to the medium density housing legislation showed a significant shift in thinking under Luxon’s leadership.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Nicola Willis is now deputy leader to Christopher Luxon.

It also pushed Willis into an awkward position, given she’d celebrated the Medium Density Residential Standards (MDRS) as a policy win.

She is Luxon’s deputy leader, but was also a vocal advocate for the housing reform. She and Collins said they had gone directly to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to ask to work together on the medium density housing legislation.

Prime Minster Chris Hipkins targetted Willis’ involvement in the policy’s creation on Thursday.

“This was driven by his own deputy, Nicola Willis. So she can’t trust [Luxon] to stick to a policy she signed National up to,” he said.

“New Zealanders can’t trust National to hold a consistent position on anything.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is targetting Christopher Luxon’s leadership, after the National leader signalled a back-down on the MDRS.

The key thrust of the policy was to remove local government red tape, with Willis, who was National’s housing spokesperson at the time, arguing this would lead to more housing developments in urban areas on the city fringes.

She said the joint housing policy, shared by both National and Labour, was a significant moment and showed the pressing urgency of the “housing emergency” facing Aotearoa.

“We must remove the red tape that prevents more homes being built,” she wrote, in a Stuff opinion column about the medium density housing accord.

ACT Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden celebrated Luxon’s new stance on housing intensification, saying it was an “admission” National had been wrong to advocate for the MDRS.