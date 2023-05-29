The real reason Tory Whanau missed an important mayors' meeting

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau gives update at scene of Newtown fire early this morning.

Wellington’s mayor Tory Whanau has apologised for skipping a regional forum, blaming an unexplained death of a man in council-owned housing.

Whanau was due at a meeting of the Wellington Region Mayoral Forum in Carterton earlier this month to discuss the Government’s stalled water reforms.

But she pulled out at short notice, citing the death overnight and infuriating other council leaders.

“She didn’t show up,” a source said. “She said there's been a violent homicide in Wellington, and she might be required for media, so can't come to Carterton. She didn't phone in, and she didn’t Zoom.”

At the time, police had reported the death at the city’s Newtown Park Apartments as unexplained. Officers were called to the nine-storey block of flats at 6.30pm on May 4.

It was the same complex where 88-year old Michael Clarke lay dead for nearly a year, and the scene of a 2010 murder.

A week later, police said the sudden death was not suspicious.

The source said it was viewed by other attendees as a flimsy excuse – reporters would be unlikely to ask the mayor for comment about the death, and she had a cell phone if they did.

“This is real crunch time on water for the region,” the source added, saying the forum was split down ideological lines on co-governance and water reforms and her absence tipped the balance.

“The mayoral forum is an informally constituted regional body to look at really important, big, directional stuff and the region needs to be speaking with one voice.”

MONIQUE FORD/The Post The Mayor of Wellington Tory Whanau at the Loafers Lodge scene.

It’s understood other members wrote to Whanau to underline the importance of her role, as a high-profile mayor.

Whanau said she has apologised “because in hindsight, I should have gone”.

Stuff understands that Whanau, a first term mayor, was advised by key officials to stay in the city. A Wellington City councillor confirmed this, and said Whanau was “furious” when she realised it was a bad call.

Civic leaders were also puzzled by her recent decision to withdraw from the Wellington Water Committee – which oversees decisions about the regional water services provider – was also met with dismay. Other mayors are members, but Whanau has subbed in Tim Brown, who worked for infrastructure investment company Infratil.

“He is so across detail and so excellent at that sort of stuff, whereas I'm just much better at a high level,” she explains.

Whanau’s frequent absence at civic functions – including monthly citizenship ceremonies, in which the mayor welcomes new residents – has also been noticed.

Last weekend, she pulled out of a Government House ceremony for young Duke of Edinburgh award winners, too late to have the council represented.

On the same day, dignitaries were embarrassed when she was missing from a commemoration of the 1941 Battle of Crete – important in Wellington’s relationship with Greek sister city Hania.

Councillors complain she either doesn’t turn up to public meetings, or stays just a short time.

“If I'm not attending something, it's because I’m at something else,” she says. “I've told my team to prioritise what I'm going to because I've got to focus on what I've come here to do. It's about 60 hours a week of meetings and events, and I just can't fit it in.”

Whanau has also made another important change. Stuff understands she has just appointed Nadine Walker as her new chief of staff – former Green party communications director and advisor to ex-Auckland Mayor Phil Goff Nadine Walker.

