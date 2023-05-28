Chris Hipkins promises to keep apprenticeship scheme

PM Chris Hipkins spoke in front of hundreds of party faithful on Sunday at the Labour congress.

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins has announced the Apprenticeship Boost scheme would stay, in Labour’s second election promise.

“It will reinforce our strong message to school leavers, and in fact to all New Zealanders, that under Labour – the party of apprenticeships – the trades are a great career opportunity,” Hipkins said to almost 500 Labour members at the party’s congress on Sunday.

”We’re backing apprentices and we’re backing their employers,” he said.

“We are known and we are tested, and we can be trusted. We are ready for the tough battle ahead in October. “Bring it on,” he said.

READ MORE:

* National announces housing growth election policy

* Chris Hipkins' policy purge sees Labour set stage for a cost of living election

* Chris Hipkins vs Christopher Luxon: The tale of two Chrises



The speech was focused on Hipkins’ political motivations and his background.

“It will come as no surprise to you that education is one of my great passions in politics,” he said.

“I remain as committed today as I was 20 odd years ago as a student protestor to breaking down the barriers to participation in education at all levels.”

Entering the stage to Elemeno P’s Baby Come On, Hipkins was introduced by his deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

Juan Zarama/The Post Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks at the Labour Party congress on Sunday.

Sepuloni spoke of being in the 2008 MP intake with Hipkins, reminiscing about Wednesday nights spent on Courtenay Place in Wellington, where many of the city’s bars are located.

“I have to acknowledge Chris for helping me to diversify my friendship group, I've never had a straight, white, male, ginga friend before,” Sepuloni said.

She said over the 15 years Hipkins had served as an MP there was no challenge taking over as prime minister “because he was the right choice”.

Trades ‘a great career opportunity’

In June last year, the apprenticeship scheme was extended to December 2023. It was introduced in 2020 and gives employers $500 a month for the first two years of an apprenticeship.

“It’s helped deliver a 61% increase in the number of apprentices over the last three years and supported over 57,000 tradespeople to help fill labour shortages,” Hipkins said.

“This policy for the 2023 election reinforces our strong message to school leavers that under Labour the trades are a great career opportunity.”

Labour made an announcement on Saturday it was going to keep the retirement age at 65. The theme among senior Labour MPs who spoke on Saturday was to describe the Opposition as a coalition of cuts.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson called the Opposition “like the most rubbish Marvel comic ever - Chris Luxon as Captain Cliché and his sidekick David Seymour as Reverse Robin Hood”.

While Sepuloni said: “The Labour Party will never have to use AI to create images of Pacific people in an attempt to make it look like we have the support of our community.”

Another theme of the congress was painting the “type of human being Chris Hipkins is”.

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis told a story about Hipkins going to Len’s Pies bakery in Kaikohe during Waitangi week to buy “some Labour Party caviar - also known as a sausage roll”.

“Chris Hipkins... not only being relaxed and approachable, but genuine and authentic. No need for AI.”

National's Chris Bishop said Labour was “desperate” and “more interested in political attacks and scaremongering about the National party that actually governing”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Carmel Sepuloni gives a speech during the Labour Party Congress 2023 in Te Papa.

“The sad reality is that this government is out of time, they are desperate and they are spending all of their time talking about the National Party and not about their plans to govern New Zealand”.

He described Labour’s policy to not raise the retirement age as “a plan to not do something, which by the way, is what they actually campaigned on in 2011”.

“Chris Hipkins is ‘hypocritical Hipkins’ because he campaigned in the past on raising the super age. He knows that is the responsible thing to do economically and fiscally and socially,” Bishop said.

“And now he is just announcing that Labour won't do something. Well after six years... is that really the best you've got? A campaign promise to not do something?”