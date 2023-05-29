Labour congress lays bare Chris Hipkins' and Labour's election strategy

PM Chris Hipkins spoke in front of hundreds of party faithful on Sunday at the Labour congress.

ANALYSIS: When Chris Hipkins stood up in front of the Labour Party congress – the election year version of its party conference – the job was to throw a bit of left-wing red meat to the party faithful.

It was also to more firmly paint Chris Hipkins as leading a government that helps people to get ahead and is focused on improvement, continuing a rhetorical separation from the Ardern years and their grinding insistence on progressivism.

With a white and red backdrop in a darkened room at Te Papa, Hipkins set the scene for what will undoubtedly be the themes of Labour’s campaign.

When Ardern had done the equivalent at the Michael Fowler centre three years previous, there were bands and celebrities. Hipkins has a different vibe.

Labour will clearly be more whole-heartedly defending its legacy, while also delivering a whack to National and ACT on the way through. He promised to make Labour's apprenticeship subsidy scheme permanent – one of the Government's most successful policies.

Juan Zarama/The Post Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks to the Labour congress party faithful.

The coalition of cuts! We aren't scare-mongering, we are warning New Zealanders what they could face if National gets in! And so on, and so on.

He talked some more about his upbringing and how he came to be the leader he has become. He also didn't appear to know the music he walked in to: New Zealand band Elemeno P – not his choice, apparently.

National meanwhile on Sunday morning released a pretty significant housing policy mostly revolving around massively liberalising the supply of land to build houses on, that looked a bit rushed to try to clean up leader Christopher Luxon's undermining of his deputy leader Nicola Willis last week.

Housing spokesperson – and National's campaign chair – Chris Bishop mounted a spirited defence of the policy and of National’s performance more generally during a 25-minute grilling on the TVNZ Q+A programme.

While the rest of National’s housing policy has clearly been worked on for a long period, Luxon’s off-the-cuff abandonment of the Medium Density Housing Standards is clearly the only reason that part of the policy was changed in the first place.

Chris Hipkins said yesterday, if Nicola Willis can’t trust Chris Luxon on this, why should New Zealanders. Expect to continue to hear variations of that line.

And Housing Minister Megan Woods wrote to National asking for a return to bipartisanship of the issue. Labour’s campaign chair, and a deeply political creature, Woods was clearly loving it.

The key changes National would make if it got into Government would be for councils to immediately approve 30 years’ worth of land for housing development, and set up a $1 billion fund to encourage councils to approve more development.

Bishop manfully defended the bipartisan backtrack as a “refinement” that would hand power to communities and ended up taking the fight to Labour, delivering an assured performance with interviewer Jack Tame.

While Luxon's performance is a cause for concern within National, there is also a feeling that as a caucus they've allowed Labour to set too much of the agenda this year, especially as Labour’s attacks have started to ramp up, and the campaign gets started in all but name.

The election is shaping up as a competition between Labour’s investment and National/ACT cuts, or between Labour’s incompetent profligacy and National’s better economic management. Depends who you ask.

Parliament will return after a week off this week, but Hipkins has now set the stage for where Labour will go this time around. And clearly they are going to merciless with Luxon and see how he responds.

With the election less than five months away, the stakes are rising. It's sink or swim time. For every one.