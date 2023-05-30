Fog cannons: How a successful policy heralds a greater failure

ANALYSIS: The Government’s fog cannon programme has been so successful, with so many shop-owners wanting taxpayer funding criminal deterrents, that the Government is tipping in more money.

Another $11 million to be exact, to enable more $4000 subsidies to be available for embattled shop owners all around the country.

So far there have been 582 cannons installed under the Government’s programme and another 1664 applications have been approved, it says.

The lion’s share – some 214 – have been installed in Auckland, 110 in Canterbury, 96 in Wellington and 55 in Waikato.

The extra money will fund thousands more.

And the Government – both Chris Hipkins and Police Minister Ginny Andersen – have made a point that this is not the only thing it is doing to try to crack down on retail crime and ramraids. This is a short-term deterrent while longer term programmes aimed at turning retail crime spree around are being worked on.

And they both need to make that case. Because the fact that the Government feels it has to help instal fog cannons into shops assumes that robberies are just a routine part of life. And that is a fail.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Lollies and fog: Minister for Small businesses Ginny Andersen views a fog cannon going off in a Wellington convenience store in the CBD.

Now crime has many causes and a lot of the current retail crime spree and ramraids seems to have been a post-Covid lockdowns phenomenon.

Politically it creates an opportunity for the opposition parties to claim that a permissive society and Labour’s soft-on-crime attitude has helped enable the crime wave.

“New Police data shows that ram raids are increasing rapidly. There were 44 ram raids in February, 57 in March, and 68 in April - a 55 per cent increase in just three months,” National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell said.

"Not only does this show Labour’s claims that ram raids are going down were utterly baseless, but it also shows their attempts to thwart youth offending is not working.

And the fact that the Government is left funding fog cannons so that hapless store owners can deter crims, or at least feel a bit more comfortable, really is ambulance-at-the-bottom-of-the-cliff stuff.

The irony is that taken as a policy in isolation, it has been quite successful. The Government is trying to solve a specific problem, it has got a supply line of fog cannons, and got the subsidy working, and it appears to be ramping up. Take up has been excellent. Of course a cynic might say that free money is never very difficult to give away.

Both Hipkins and Andersen are very comfortable and sound genuine when denouncing crime, while also wanting to point out that lots of work is happening to try to stop the crimes happening in the first place.

Problem is that the latter is highly unlikely to be successful before the election. And law and order is natural territory for the National and ACT parties. There are genuine disagreements and Labour knows it can never be as tough on crime as National and ACT.

Crime will continue to bubble away in the months leading up to the election. And fog cannons are unlikely to be seen as a sign of success.