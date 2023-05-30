Kiri Allan calls out National for 'dog whistle', doubles down on bilingual signs

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he supports the roll out of bilingual road signs.

The Government is doubling down on its commitment to bilingual road signs, as its ministers accuse National of “dog whistle” politics for campaigning against the new designs.

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown last week criticised NZTA after it started consultation for a new range of bilingual road signs.

“Signs need to be clear. We all speak English, and they should be in English,” he said, adding that he only supported place name signs being bilingual. The party is now trying to downplay his comments.

Prime Minster Chris Hipkins and Associate Transport Minister Kiritapu Allan have both labelled Brown’s concerns a “dog whistle”.

Allan said she wanted to see more bilingual road signs up around the East Coast and Tai Tokerau, as road works continue in those cyclone-hit areas. She said Te Mātāwai, an organisation focused on fostering te reo, had led the project to introduce bilingual signs – and she hoped NZTA would be able to roll it out as soon as possible.

Waka Kotahi would only be putting up bilingual signs if a sign needed to be replaced, she said.

The initial focus would be putting bilingual signs in cyclone hit areas, as those roads needed new signs – and often were home to a lot of te reo speakers.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan says there’s widespread support for the bilingual signs in the East Coast.

“I’m the MP for the East Coast, 52% of the population in Gisborne is Māori. If we go up the coast a bit further, in excess of 90% of the population is Māori. We have some of the highest te reo speaking rates of the entire country,” she said.

She said the signs were expected to boost the tourism brand of Aotearoa, with te reo being “a jewel” that positively reflects the nation.

“It’s an official language of New Zealand. Even Christopher Luxon, when he was the CEO Of Air New Zealand, liked te reo. He liked it so much he tried to blimmin trademark the phrase, ‘kia ora’,” Allan said.

Luxon dropped the trademark bid in 2019, after iwi leaders objected to it.

Allan questioned National’s motives for its recent focus on te reo. Brown’s comments, to a public meeting on Friday, came a few days after Luxon agreed there was “a problem” with too many Government departments adopting bilingual names.

Waka Kotahi Examples of proposed bilingual traffic signs in English and reo Maori supplied by Waka Kotahi, that will go out for public consultation on May 22, 2023.

“This is a dog whistle to try and get them votes,” she said.

“It also seems like they think New Zealand isn’t smart enough. You know, the rest of the world has embraced bilingualism and multilingualism – which is reflected in their road signs. This is a real insult to New Zealanders and our IQ.”

National tried to downplay Brown’s comments on Monday, sending Chris Bishop to tell reporters the party didn’t “in principle” have an issue with te reo being visible on road signs.

“We've got no issue with bilingualism, but we just don't think it should be the priority for the transport agency,” he said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has called National’s criticism of bilingual signs a “dog whistle”.

He said Hipkins was wrong to join Allan labelling National’s road sign criticism a “dog whistle”.

“Apparently you're not allowed to have a genuine conversation about how we can take this country forward and talk about Māori from the National Party without literally being accused of dog whistling. I mean, I just think it's ridiculous,” he said.

Last week, NZTA released draft designs for 90 bilingual road signs. It followed a successful roll out of bilingual “School / Kura” signs last year. Consultation on the new signs was scheduled to close at the end of June.

Allan said she hoped the new signs could be up within two months, and she was expecting to sign off the plan quickly.