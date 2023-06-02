Grant Robertson tells it like it is on cyclone buy-outs and insurance

The Government will work with councils to make voluntary buyout offers to homeowners of property in designated Category 3 areas.

ANALYSIS: In announcing the new cyclone insurance buyouts, Grant Robertson saved perhaps his most interesting observation for late in a long news conference.

The finance minister made the simple point that while he had a great deal of sympathy for people in cyclone and flood affected areas, it wasn't the Crown’s responsibility to give people an out simply because they were traumatised and didn’t want to live in a given area any more.

It's a tough message to deliver to those who have been through hell and desperately either want to stay or leave.

“I don't want to sound harsh at all because I have a great deal of sympathy for those who've been affected by earlier events. This is not a question of whether somebody wants or does not want to live in a place,” Robertson said.

“This is a question of a thorough risk assessment that has concluded on the basis of a variety of data ... that these are not properties that can be mitigated to withstand a future flood event.”

“That is a different process than simply saying, ‘I've had this horrendous time (which has undoubtedly been horrendous for people) and I don't want to live here.’ So that is a very important distinction.

Robertson was fully empathetic while also pointing out that the Crown – and local councils – role in effectively rezoning land as fit for habitation was based on risk, not on trauma.

Its was a tough point to make, but an important one.

The basic gist of the announcements was this: The Government doesn't yet know what it will all cost but it has agreed to help pay to meet the costs of buying out houses or doing mitigation work in flood prone areas hit by the Auckland floods or Cyclone Gabrielle.

There will now be three different categories. Category 3, in which 700-odd houses will be able to be voluntarily bought out; category 2, where flood remediation work will happen, and category 1 which is basically no change. A parallel process will take place for affect iwi land, with often complex ownership structures.

Key to category 3 is the idea that any buy outs will be voluntary. People will have a right to stay in their homes. However, those houses in areas zoned category 3 will likely struggle to obtain insurance.

So from the Government’s point of view you have a right to stay, but those who live there may not be able to insure what for most people is their biggest asset, their house.

After all the Sir Brian Roche-led taskforce which advised on the scheme included local councils and insurance companies. At its most basic, they overlaid each other's flood data have landed on these areas being unable to be occupied.

The data has informed councils on land use and the insurers will now do what they do best: assess risk. Central Government will help pay for it all, but mostly stay out of it.

There is still scant detail of exactly how much central Government money will be tipped in, or indeed, how much the whole scheme will cost. Robertson said there was an estimate floating around of $1 billion for category 3 homes, but was reluctant to put much faith into that figure. How much all the remediate work will cost is far from being known.

It also unclear exactly how valuations will be done, which will directly affect how much cash people walk away with.

It is also unclear how the funding will work, but most of the work around what happens where will be done by councils – the Government has no wish to get in between councils and their residents. This is a lesson learned from the Christchurch earthquakes

The most important part of the plan was giving some certainty to affected homeowners about the likely treatment of their properties. Some will be pleased, others will be gutted. It's the terrible nature of what has happened. And there continue to be complaints that it has all taken so long – arguments countered by Robertson saying it had to be got right.

What it will mean for the Government's books and exactly how it will shake out on the ground remains to be seen.