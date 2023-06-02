Government slammed for not lifting breast cancer screening age despite promise

The Government has responded to a petition to increase breast screening eligibility.

The Breast Cancer Foundation says the Government’s refusal to immediately provide breast cancer screening to women aged 70 to 74 will needlessly cost lives.

Parliament’s petitions committee recommended that the Government start work to increase the age of eligibility for free breast cancer screening, which stops at 69. Its recommendation followed a 2021 petition from the Breast Cancer Foundation, which said such a change could save one life each month.

But the Government responded, saying there weren’t enough radiologists and medical imaging technologists to extend the service. It also said ICT issues at Breast Screen Aotearoa were a barrier to increasing eligibility.

National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti called those “excuses” were wrong, and problems such as ICT could easily be overcome.

He said the Government was backtracking on its 2017 promise to widen eligibility for breast cancer screening and should have worked through these barriers over the past six years.

“They're saying, ‘well, there are some costs to that.’ It is not a large cost. We estimated $21.6 million over four years,” he said.

Reti has introduced a members’ bill, to change the law to require that women aged 70 to 74 would be eligible for free screening.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party health spokesperson Shane Reti has a bill in the ballot to raise the screening age.

“We’re just adding on two more screens effectively,” he said.

“I find no rational argument, neither does the Breast Foundation, for why New Zealand woman do not have free screening through to 74.”

Before she was Labour’s leader, Jacinda Ardern accepted another petition in 2016 to raise the screening age to 74. The party then promised it would do so, in its 2017 coalition agreement with NZ First.

Among its top five priorities for health, the Labour-NZ First coalition promised to “progressively increase the age for free breast screening to 74”.

Reti said, “They’ve had six years now since they made the promise. Now they’re making some arguments saying they don’t think it will be effective. That is wrong. It is effective in OECD countries. Of course it will be effective in New Zealand.”

In its response to Parliament’s petitions committee, the Government wrote that there were other priorities for the breast screening programme.

SUPPLIED Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner says there’s no reason not to raise the screening age.

“Breast cancer incidence and mortality is higher in wāhine Māori and Pacific women than other women,” the response said.

“Current capacity for delivering mammograms is an issue preventing immediate roll-out of breast screening to women aged 70-74 years. The age extension would lead to approximately 42,000 additional mammograms and 1,600 assessment appointments per year.”

Breast Cancer Foundation chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner said it was possible to reach more Māori and Pasifika women while also increasing the eligibility age.

“It’s inexcusable the age extension will be kept ‘under review’ when the delay is costing the life of one woman every month,” she said.

Associate Health Minister Willow-Jean Prime said the previous extension to the breast screening age had led to equity issues in the programme, with fewer Māori and Pasifika women being screened.

“We are continuing to work through to meet the target for screening 70% of wāhine Māori and Pasifika women,” she said.

”I believe this indicates that extending the age range before we know that the system is ready and able to support the increase, may affect access to screening services.”