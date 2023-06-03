Andrew Little tells nuclear powers New Zealand's stance isn't just 'wishful thinking'

International Institute for Strategic Studies talk to their analysis of the state of security in Asia, at the first event of the Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Defence Minister Andrew Little has told the nuclear powers that New Zealand’s nuclear-free stance is not “wishful thinking”, and the country will gear up to defend “our free and democratic way of life”.

Little gave a speech on nuclear threats at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a summit held in Singapore, on Friday evening. He told an audience that New Zealand had “clear eyes” about challenges to security and was increasing its military spending.

“Do not confuse my country’s moral clarity with wishful thinking,” he said.

“New Zealanders must be prepared to equip ourselves ... to protect our own national security. And we are.

READ MORE:

* NZ defence secretary raises Solomon Islands concerns with Chinese general

* The five big foreign policy challenges for New Zealand in 2022

* Army major returns to East Timor for commemorative events



“We will stand prepared, and will maintain the military capability necessary to contribute to the rules- based international order and protection of our free and democratic way of life now and in the future.”

Little was part of a panel discussion on nuclear issues that included General Sahir Shamshad Mirza​ of Pakistan, a nuclear state; Kim Gunn​, a South Korean special representative; and Angus Lapsley​, assistant secretary general of the nuclear deterrent alliance Nato.

On the sidelines of the summit on Friday, he also met Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu​, Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov​, Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and the East Timor Defence Minister Filomeno da Paixão de Jesus.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Little said a range of regional issues, including “destabilising” actions in the South and East China Seas and “Pacific Rim state” Russia invading of Ukraine, had heightened tensions – and increased nuclear threats.

ANDREW LITTLE/TWITTER Defence Minister Andrew Little met Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue defence summit in Singapore on Friday, June 2, 2023.

He said there had been a “false” categorisation of “so-called tactical or battlefield nuclear weapons”. Reuters reported last week that Russia was progressing plans to station such weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

“There are no circumstances in which their use could be morally justified,” he said.

”It is not possible to confine all of the effects of the use of nuclear weapons to a period of kinetic engagement or a zone of conflict.”

Little said there was “no ambiguity” in New Zealand’s position on nuclear weapons, and its nuclear ban would remain, including for nuclear-powered vessels. New Zealand's only formal defence ally, Australia, is planning to obtain nuclear-powered submarines in the coming decades.

“For small, liberal democracies like New Zealand, we do not get to avoid the real-life effects of geostrategic competition,” Little said.

ANDREW LITTLE/TWITTER Defence Minister Andrew Little meets Singaporean Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on the sidelines of the defence summit the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore, on Thursday, June 2, 2023.

“Our way of life, including the freedoms we cherish ... can never be fully safeguarded from the effects of nuclear conflict in a world that tolerates nuclear weapons.”

The Shangri-La Dialogue is the Asia region’s premier defence summit, attended by defence minister and military leaders from 40 countries. It is hosted by London-based think-tank International Institute for Strategic Studies.

Security and access to the event is tight. Singapore has closed the airspace within 1 kilometre of the Shangri-La hotel, and its special police force of Gurkhas from Nepal are guarding the event. There is no space afforded for media in the rooms where delegates are speaking, except for limited photo and video opportunities.

The headline speakers at the event will be Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, giving the keynote speech late on Friday evening, United States defence secretary Lloyd Austin and China’s defence minister Li, speaking on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The journalist’s travel to the Shangri-La Dialogue has been made possible by support from the Asia New Zealand Foundation.