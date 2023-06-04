US promises bolstered alliances to deter China, NZ left off the list

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says the US will bolster investment in Asia-Pacific partnerships to deter “devastating conflict”, and has urged China to answer the phone.

“Make no mistake, conflict in the Taiwan Strait would be devastating,” he said in a speech to a defence summit in Singapore on Saturday.

Austin arrived at the Shangri-La Dialogue this week without having secured a sought-after meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu, as US and Chinese militaries continue to test one another.

After Li refused to meet Austin, the US military released video of a Chinese jet crossing the path of a US surveillance plane in international airspace above the South China Sea, earlier this week.

As Austin spoke on Saturday, Bloomberg reported the US and Canadian navies were transiting through the Taiwan Strait. Such freedom of navigation exercises have angered Beijing, which claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory.

“United States does not seek a new Cold War and competition must not spill over into conflict, and the region should never be split into hostile blocks,” Austin said.

“Instead, we’re working to strengthen the guardrails against conflict and to redouble our diplomacy.”

Though Li and Austin shook hands while seated at the same table during a dinner the evening prior, he said he was “deeply concerned” that China had been “unwilling” to engage on a military-to-military level.

“Dialogue is not a reward. It is a necessity. A cordial handshake over dinner is no substitute for a substantive engagement.”

US INDO-PACIFIC COMMAND The US Air Force has released video footage showing a Chinese fighter jet performing "an unnecessarily aggressive manoeuvre".

Asked if the US would engage with China on reducing nuclear arms, he said: “As soon as they answer the phone, we’ll get some work done.”

Austin did not mention New Zealand in the long list of countries he spoke about throughout the speech – an omission noticed by the New Zealand delegation in attendance.

He said there the US would increase military planning and co-operation with partners across the East and South China Seas, and the Indian Oceans.

“That includes staunch allies such as Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand. It includes as well such valued partners as India, Indonesia, Vietnam.”

“We’re working with our Pacific partners to combat illegal and unregulated and unreported fishing,” he said.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Defence Minister Andrew Little at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Despite New Zealand’s absence from the speech, Professor David Capie, director of Victoria University’s Centre for Strategic Studies, said the US message would be well received by the Government.

“A lot of those principles that are very important to us were reiterated.”

Defence Minister Andrew Little met Li on the sidelines of the summit on Friday, also urging China to talk to the US. He had an “informal” conversation with Austin on Saturday, a spokesperson confirmed.

China will respond

Li, the Chinese defence minister, will speak to the summit on Sunday, an opportunity to respond to Austin’s speech.

Chinese military leaders asked questions that pushed back against the assertions of Austin and Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand.

Chinese Major General Tang Yongsheng said China was not a “disruptive force”, and was “making great efforts to maintain peace and stability. Another high-ranking officer referred to the United States as seeking “containment” of China.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Singaporean Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen speaking to reporters at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Singaporean Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng hosted a roundtable lunch with defence leaders on Saturday afternoon, including Austin and Li. He said afterward the opportunity would have allowed each to get a “measure” of each other.

He said all ministers understood with “real sincerity and urgency” conflict such as that in Ukraine should not occur in Asia.

“We’re all adults.”

Indonesia proposes Ukraine-Russia peace plan

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto said he was confident the US and China would find compromise and avert conflict.

He also proposed that Ukraine and Russia agree to a ceasefire, withdraw 15kms from the frontline and turn it into a demilitarised-zone to operate like that between North and South Korea.

“We have to achieve a cessation of hostilities as soon as possible.”

Ng said Prabowo’s heart was in the right place, and he had “great empathy” for the Ukrainian people

Many South East Asian nations have been buyers of Russian oil and arms.

British Defence Minister Ben Wallace told the audience: “I’d be taking it back to the shop, given what I’ve seen happen in Ukraine, I would be suggesting you not waste your money on Russian equipment.”

“It doesn’t seem to work very well.”

The journalist’s travel to the Shangri-La Dialogue has been made possible by support from the Asia New Zealand Foundation.