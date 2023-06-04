Watch live: ACT Party launches campaign, announces new policy at Sky City in Auckland

ACT Party leader David Seymour will launch his party’s campaign and announce a new policy in a pitch to the party faithful at Sky City in Auckland.

Support for the libertarian has been growing, and his party has been gaining a firmer footing as the main contender for a coalition deal with the National Party after October’s election.

The campaign launch has sold out the 700-seat Sky City theatre for the campaign event, charging $50 a ticket. The rally starts at 1pm, with Seymour due to speak after 2.10pm. It will be livestreamed on Stuff. Refresh your page if you can’t see it.

The room was already full by 1pm, filled with people from what appeared to be diverse backgrounds.

Auckland resident Allan Ong, who has never attended a rally before, said he wanted to hear what the party had to offer.

“I want to know what other options are and what new ideas they have to make a difference.”

Stuff David Seymour is holding the ACT Party campaign launch in Auckland on Sunday.

The party has jumped in the polls, sitting at 12.7% in the latest political poll. It got 7.6% of the vote in the 2020 election, a significant boost from the 2017 election where it only got 0.5%.

Seymour did a whistle-stop tour of the Coromandel, with his public meetings pulling crowds in the hundreds.

The party has already laid out a policy to increase the superannuation age to 67 by 2035, by raising it by two months each year, as well as plans to cut taxes by $34 billion over four years.

It would also set up only two tax rates – with those earning up to $70,000 paying 17.5% income tax and those earning anything above paying 28% income tax.