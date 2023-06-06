Electoral system review: Major recommendations to lower voting age to 16, cap donations, and create 4-year terms

The Supreme Court has declared that the current voting age of 18 is unjustified discrimination, boosting the argument to consider lowering the age to 16. Video first published November 21 2022.

An independent panel of experts is recommending a radical reshaping of the nation’s political landscape, including lowering the voting age to 16, capping political donations and a referendum on extending the parliamentary term to four years.

The series of draft recommendations, suggesting sweeping changes to ensure the system is delivering for voters, would give the more than 125,000 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote, and grow the electorate by more than 3%.

People aged 16 can already drive, have a firearms licence, and leave school.

In its interim report, the panel also recommended extending voting rights to all prisoners, changing the party vote threshold to 3.5% and abolishing the one electorate seat threshold.

It also called for capping political donations to $30,000, restricting donations to registered voters rather than organisations, and reducing the amount which can be donated anonymously.

”There have been piecemeal changes to electoral law over many years, including some recently, but this review is an opportunity to step back and look at the bigger picture,” Deborah Hart, panel chair, said.

”In developing our recommendations we had to balance a range of views and priorities. As we did this, we were guided by our core principles including fairness and encouraging participation. We now want to test our thinking and hear what New Zealanders think.”

The panel heard from more than 1700 submitters between September and November. Public submissions on its recommendations will close on July 17, and the panel will deliver its final report to the justice minister in November, after the election.

Extending the right to vote to 16 and 17-year-olds is a contentious issue. The Government introduced a proposal to lower the voting age to 16 late last year, after the Supreme Court decided it was unjustified discrimination, but National and ACT voted against it in Parliament and it was defeated.

Much of the debate on this centred around a perception of political self-interest as it is widely accepted young people are more likely to vote on the left.

The panel believes some of the other rules around who can vote aren’t justified. It is recommending permanent residents be in the country longer before they can vote, while citizens should be able to spend longer overseas before they lose the right to vote. The panel has suggested two terms, which could be eight years if the parliamentary term is extended. It is now within six years.

The panel also wants the question of extending the Parliamentary term to four years to go to referendum. Some submitters felt three years was too short to delivery good policy, while others felt it was a good length of time because regular elections help voters keep governments to account.

The panel has also recommended the Electoral Act be updated to reflect modern language and to uphold the Treaty of Waitangi and its principles, establish Māori governance over electoral data and remove restrictions around when Māori can switch electoral rolls. Now, Māori can’t change within three months of an election.

Overhauling the rules on political donations so only people registered to vote can donate gives stronger safeguards against the influence of foreign money. It means companies, unions or other groups can no longer donate. It would also encourage a trend for more, smaller donations, rather than large, one-off donations.

The panel is recommending a $500 anonymous threshold – which is higher than in comparable countries including Canada.

The $30,000 limit would be set per electoral cycle and relate to any party and candidate. It would be a first to limit how much people can donate.

The two key recommendations around MMP to lower the party threshold to 3.5% and that a party is no longer entitled to an extra seat based on its party vote if it wins an electorate were hoped to make the system fairer.

Now, if a party wins an electorate seat, it is also given a share of seats in Parliament, even if it didn’t meet the 5% threshold. This means voters in some electorates have more say about which parties get represented in Parliament than others.

The panel is also recommending the number of seats in Parliament increase in line with population growth. It is allowing for between 128 and 130 seats by 2044.

Extending voting rights to all prisoners is also a key recommendation. Only those serving less than three years are eligible now. More than 8000 people are in prisons.

Professor Maria Bargh (deputy chair), Professor Andrew Geddis, Associate Professor Lara Greaves, Alice Mander, and Robert Peden were also on the panel.