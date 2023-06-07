New Zealand and Fiji to sign military agreement, as Fiji freezes police co-operation with China

Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, after meeting Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, talks about the Pacific's need to co-operate to ensure stability during an era of great power conflict. Rabuka was in Wellington on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

New Zealand and Fiji are set to sign a new military agreement, as Fiji freezes police co-operation with China and draws closer to countries with “democratic values”.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was in Wellington on Wednesday, his first official visit since he was re-elected in December. There he met Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, and National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis and party foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee.

Parliament rolled out a red carpet for a military welcome of Rabuka, who previously led the country through the 90s after instigating two military coups in 1987. Further military coups occurred in the early 2000s, but after elections in 2014 relations with New Zealand improved and sanctions on the country were lifted.

Speaking after their meeting, Hipkins said the Government would provide a further $11.1 million to Fiji for dealing with the effects of climate change.

“We know that we are stronger when we combine our collective efforts and focus on Pacific regionalism, and the priorities of the blue Pacific continent,” Hipkins said.

Rabuka said New Zealand was “proactive partner” in responding to climate change, and his government was looking to co-operate with countries with similar democratic values and systems. A “status of forces” agreement with New Zealand would be signed next week.

“I'm pleased to see that our bilateral relations have continued to strengthen over the years,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka held a joint news conference with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday.

The new military agreement, which will give New Zealand troops “standing permission” to work in Fiji with its forces, would be finalised next week. Rabuka said it would allow “capacity building and upskilling, exposure to new technologies, interoperability, and technical support amongst others”.

It comes during a period of heightened concern about how the Pacific manages its security and the prospect of “militarisation”, as major powers – particularly the US and China – compete for influence in the region.

Last month, Papua New Guinea signed a similar “status of force” agreement with the United States, promising greater access to US troops along with $45m for security. A security pact between the Solomon Island and China, signed in early 2022, caused alarm among many countries, New Zealand included, for the prospect it could lead to a Chinese military base in the region – something Solomon Islands has promised will not occur.

Rabuka said New Zealand had “done a lot” to ensure regional security, and “the rest of the region will have to co-operate as we collectively pursue a stable region”.

“We only think [of] military when we cannot achieve stability and unity through diplomacy and good governance.

“And that's where we tend to succumb to the temptation, temptation of who offers better, and who offers more. When we can collectively create our own stability, there is no need for us to be looking at who is offering better to us.”

Rabuka said his government had discontinued a police co-operation agreement with China, signed by his predecessor, Frank Bainimarama, because “we needed to look at what they were doing”.

“If our values and our systems differ, what co-operation can we get from them? We need to look at that again, before we decide on whether we go backward, or we continue the way we have had in the past, co-operating with those that have similar democratic values and systems, and legislation, law enforcement and so on.”

He also said he was conducting an “internal review" of Fiji’s position on the regional free trade agreement PACER Plus, which the country has not signed. Fiji wanted to expand its exports, he said, and New Zealand currently enjoyed the “lion share” of the trading relationship.

“There is a natural imbalance because of the forces in play. We cannot expect to have the same benefit because we are more reliant, than they are reliant on us.”