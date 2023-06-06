Health Minister Ayesha Verrall clamps down on youth vaping

Anyone aged 14 or under won't ever be able to legally buy tobacco in New Zealand when a new law takes effect under the Government's smokefree plan. (First published December 9, 2021.)

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall has promised to keep new vape retailers more than 300 metres from schools and marae, and restrict the sale of cheap disposable vapes as part of her strategy to crack down on youth vaping.

The new plans also limit what vape flavours can be called, in order to make them less attracting to young people. Nearly one in five teenagers vape each day, according to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation.

“Too many young people are vaping, which is why we’re making a number of moves to stop that happening,” she said.

“From August, vapes will need child safety mechanisms, and potentially enticing names like ‘cotton candy’ and ‘strawberry jelly donut’ which accompany far too many products will be prohibited. Only generic names which accurately describe the flavours can be used, such as ‘berry’.”

Ayesha Verrall is clamping down on youth vaping. (File photo)

From August, all vaping devices for sale will need to have removable or replaceable batteries. This limits the sale of cheap disposable vapes that are popular with young people.

“We also want vapes as far from the minds and reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools and marae will be off-limits for new shops,” she said.

These moves followed a three-month consultation as part of the Government’s efforts to make Aotearoa smoke-free by 2025.

Verrall in December 2021 announced a radical and world-leading plan to ban tobacco sales to a generation, as well as lower the nicotine level in all tobacco products and drastically reduce the number of places that can sell them, through the new Smokefree 2025 action plan.

Parliament passed the new laws the following December, meaning people born on or after January 1, 2009 – who will be turning 18 in 2027 – will never be able to buy cigarettes and the legal smoking age will increase every year.

However, this didn’t include vaping products and retailers. Those would now be covered by secondary legislation, Verrall said.