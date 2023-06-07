Michael Wood, the shares, and the taint of incompetence

ANALYSIS: Drip. Drip. Drip.

That must be the sound Chris Hipkins keeps hearing since he took over as Labour leader at the start of the year. Little dripping bits of creeping incompetence and happenstance. A sacking here, a defection there, rule-breaking over yonder.

Every time Hipkins seems to start to get a little bit of momentum some daft little thing seems to come along that puts the brakes on or just makes his government look like a bit of a mess.

On their own, most of these things that have happened since the resignation of Jacinda Ardern would have been of no great consequence.

Rob Campbell taking off from Health NZ and slamming the Government on the way out the door; Stuart Nash being demoted and ultimately sacked for emailing confidential and contemporaneous cabinet deliberations to donors; the then-PM’s office knowing about the email; Meka Whaitiri defecting to Te Pāti Māori without so much as a goodbye while the PM was out of the country; Kiri Allan lecturing RNZ on how it treated Māori presenters when her partner left the broadcaster; Jan Tinetti misleading the House not correcting it for a couple of months and now having to front the Privileges Committee.

STUFF Labour MP Michael Wood retains his other portfolios of immigration and workplace relations.

And now, the seemingly squeaky-clean Michael Wood caught not disclosing shares he owned in Auckland Airport, and despite saying that he was selling them failing to do so.

Hipkins moved swiftly on Tuesday to suspend Wood as Transport Minister until the issue was sorted out – implying, but not being explicit about there being a road back to that ministry.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood, centre, speaks at the Levin Railway Station along with MPs Tangi Utikere, left, and Terisa Ngobi.

Taken in isolation, each of these things wouldn’t particularly matter, but taken together they give off a whiff of dysfunction, a taint of incompetence, just a little bit of misplaced entitlement and even arrogance.

Considering the mixture of these matters, the natural disasters and ongoing inflation crunch, Hipkins has had to deal with, it really is quite remarkable that he has continued to stabilise Labour’s political fortunes and keep the party in the game.

However, the Wood non-disclosure will continue to add to the mood music playing in the months leading into the election. Later this week Jan Tinetti will up in front of a Privileges Committee meeting on Thursday. And in a week or so the Cabinet Office will release its report on Stuart Nash’s correspondence with donors – which promises to be colourful at the very least.

The case of Wood itself is an odd one. He had shares in Auckland Airport, seemingly through a family trust of some description which he did not declare as interests. Then when he became Minister of Transport he apparently said he was going to sell them, but evidently didn’t.

Why? At this stage, who knows?

In fact, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Tuesday that the Cabinet Office had checked “probably somewhere around half a dozen” times whether Wood had indeed sold his shares.

In the Beehive theatrette on Tuesday, Hipkins was at a loss to explain exactly why Wood had not sold them

“Michael hasn't really got an explanation for why he hadn't disposed of the shares,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins put it down to a personal admin issue which just drifted and didn't get sorted – and it could be just that. The amount of money isn’t large – some $13,000 – and although there is a minor conflict it certainly looks more like mundane, not money-grubbing mistake. You wouldn't expect it – on currently known facts – to be a sackable offence. There is no evidence of any personal gain or impropriety from Wood.

But while Wood may not be political chum quite yet, the constant drips have meant he is now swimming in the waters of what National and ACT are desperate to portray as Labour chaos (or in the case of National leader Christopher Luxon, Labour’s “personnel issues” which need to be “gripped up”).

Much has been made of Luxon’s inability to decisively get voters coming over to National despite favourable conditions, and while that remains, it cuts both ways. The whiff of dodginess could be stopping voters committing to Labour. Kitchen tables matter the most, but in a tight election it can be the peripheral issues that attract or repel voters.

Hipkins may have changed the tone, feel and emphasis of the Government, but he also ultimately inherited it – with its people, culture and a post-pandemic tiredness.

A swing voter might like Hipkins, but may well ask themselves: “Can I really vote for these guys again?”