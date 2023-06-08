PM Chris Hipkins truly irritated and deflated in Question Time barrage over Michael Wood

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins listed the dates when the suspended transport minister was approached by the Cabinet Office.

ANALYSIS: The roiling case of Michael Wood’s modest Auckland Airport shareholding is threatening to envelop the Government, and to cost Chris Hipkins another minister.

On Wednesday in the House, Hipkins had to stand up and list off all the dates that Wood had been asked by the Cabinet Office whether he was selling his shares in Auckland Airport. On Tuesday, Hipkins had estimated it was half a dozen.

Turns out that 12 times between November 2020 – about a month after the 2020 election – right through until March 27, 2023, “the Cabinet Office sought to confirm whether he had divested the shareholding,” Hipkins said.

”Throughout the process, Michael Wood confirmed that he was about to, or was in the process of, divesting the shareholdings,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Michael Wood, the shares, and the taint of incompetence

* Michael Wood asked 'about half a dozen times' about his Auckland Airport shares, Hipkins says

* Auckland Council looking into potential conflicts of interest over airport shares



It was the first Question Time in the House since Hipkins became prime minister that he flopped back into his seat looking truly irritated and deflated.

But it was not Christopher Luxon who rubbed Hipkins’ nose in it, but his deputy, Nicola Willis who led the questioning. Luxon was in Christchurch.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Michael Wood is stopped by journalists after leaving the House. It was revealed he was asked 12 times about the shares.

That was then followed by the ACT Party asking an array of questions along the same theme.

“How can a developer applying for a subdivision consent be confident the independent hearings commissioner does not have an investment in a competing subdivision, when the prime minister couldn't trust his own transport minister to declare shares of Auckland Airport when declining ‘airport authority’ status to the North Shore Aerodrome?” ACT MP Brooke van Velden asked.

Hipkins then had to sit through another five such questions from ACT, using different hypothetical scenarios, answering through increasingly gritted teeth each time.

Then National’s Paul Goldsmith weighed in.

The irony of all of this is that it was such a nonsense issue. No one in Parliament really thinks that Wood either sought or got any personal gain from the $13,000 of shares he owned in Auckland Airport.

But there is an important issue – and principle – around managing conflicts. If you have shares in a company you shouldn’t be making Government decisions that could affect that company. No shares, no problem.

Yet for some reason, over nearly three years, Wood didn't clear up the conflict. Judgement has clearly been lacking.

That deserves scrutiny.

And on Wednesday, Wood said that the problem in selling the shares was that he needed to get information back from the share register and that it had an out of date email address on file.

He is very busy with his work, has three children and just didn't get back to it, he said.

None of his explanations have really been sufficient. There just doesn’t seem to be a decent reason why he didn’t follow up and sell the shares – especially given that Wood is widely regarded as careful and a bit of a boy scout.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Michael Wood is stopped by journalists after leaving the House. It was revealed he was asked 12 times about the shares.

The problem for Hipkins is that he had to front up to both media and the House and give assurances that he had personally reviewed one particular decision made while Wood was transport minister – the rejection of the North Shoe Aero Club’s application to gain airport authority status – that could be seen to directly work against the commercial interests of Auckland Airport, in which he had a shareholding.

The whole point of declaring conflicts and managing them is so that a person – such as the prime minister for example – doesn't need to make assurances on behalf of another person, such as Wood in this case.

As was the case with Stuart Nash and his desire to get things done, while breaking the Cabinet Manual rules, so Wood has also fallen foul of a set of rules designed to protect both Government institutions from graft, and ministers from being in awkward positions.

So far Wood has only been suspended from his job as transport minister, but the problem is now acutely political for Hipkins, and he has been conspicuously equivocal about Wood’s future. He has clearly learnt from the Nash saga and wants to make sure more isn't going to shake out of the woodwork.

And every day this happens is a day that Hipkins and Labour isn't talking about bread and butter, instead talking about incompetence and rule-breaking. And each day will matter more with an election looming.

Hipkins doesn’t want to give National a scalp here. But equally, he cannot afford for this to drag on.