Nanaia Mahuta says New Zealand will partner 'not exclusively with those mirroring our views'

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has given a speech on New Zealand’s foreign policy to a conference in Auckland.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the Government will work with countries that don’t “exclusively” share New Zealand’s views, as it seeks security in an increasingly unsettled world.

In a speech to a New Zealand Institute of International Affairs conference on Thursday, Mahuta said the increasing challenges to global security did not amount to “a new Cold War” or require “binary choices” of New Zealand, a reference to suggestion that countries must choose between the US or China.

She said, without naming China, that a challenge to the international system New Zealand relied on would contribute to “poverty levels, and indebtedness, conflict, economic exclusion, and human rights abuses”.

“We live in a world where the existing rules and norms are being increasingly challenged, eroded or disregarded. A country of our size and location relies on an international rules based system to assert our common interests of shared prosperity, peace, and stability.

“A shift to a more contested environment is unsettling for countries that benefit from the security of international rules and norms, a challenge to the system has wider ramifications, contributing to poverty levels, and indebtedness, conflict, economic exclusion, and human rights abuses.”

The speech was the second this year in which Mahuta outlined her vision for New Zealand’s foreign policy. In a May speech to Wellington-based foreign diplomats, Mahuta said New Zealand would “speak out alone if necessary” on issues and would follow its values.

The first speech came at a time when it appeared Mahuta and her colleagues had slightly divergent views on New Zealand’s participation in non-nuclear aspects of the Aukus pact, between the Australia, US and UK, which will have Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines in the coming decades.

Defence Minister Andrew Little had said New Zealand was interested in entering talks with the Aukus countries about working together on adjacent defence technologies, however, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, and Mahuta, dismissed suggestions New Zealand had shown interest.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Defence Minister Andrew Little and Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada signed a military co-operation agreement at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore, last week.

Little has since emphasised New Zealand’s security relied on many partnerships, the central premise of Mahuta’s speech on Thursday.

“An independent foreign policy does not mean and has never meant flying solo,” she said.

Mahuta said “the groundwork” for how New Zealand executed its foreign policy could be seen in the country’s founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, which was based on a partnership.

“In a troubled world partnerships with shared values commitment to multi the multilateral system, and common agendas on climate, human rights and regional stability become increasingly treasured.

“But our global partnerships are not exclusively with those mirroring our views. Although the international environment may be more complicated, it does not represent a new Cold War or require binary choices.”

She said the United States was “a fundamental partner and was critical to underpinning international system”.

We have reaffirmed our strategic partnership with the US; shared values of democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law, and global security.

China was a “significant relationship” that extended beyond trade to “people-to-people and cultural connections”.

“China's rise and, more recently, it's more assertive foreign policy provide a backdrop to some of the trends and challenges I referred to earlier.”

Mahuta cited Indonesia as a key partner on issues of climate change, transnational crime, and illegal and unreported fishing. She said Japan and South Korea as key economic and security partners.

She said India was a “vital actor” and promised New Zealand would invest in its relationship with the country. Mahuta last year said seeking a free trade agreement with India was no longer a priority – India protects its agricultural economy, meaning New Zealand's desire for free trade for agricultural exports is not seen favourably.

“Building on a significant lift over the last year, we will grow in investor relationships, seeking a step change to broaden areas of opportunity and cooperation,” Mahuta said.

She said New Zealand’s foreign policy needed to evolve as the world did.