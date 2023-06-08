National leader Christopher Luxon says we should 'have more babies'

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has encouraged people at an infrastructure conference to have more babies in an effort to reverse the nation’s declining birthrate.

In a question and answer session after the announcement, Luxon encouraged more people to have children in what he described as a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“We need people,” he said. “Here is the deal – New Zealand stopped replacing itself in 2016. I encourage all of you to go out there and have more babies if you wish, that would be helpful.”

He earlier unveiled his party’s five-point infrastructure policy and touched on the shortage of workers to plug the infrastructure deficit and build for the future at the NZ Building Nations Conference in Christchurch on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* How KiwiSaver could fund the infrastructure we need

* Why the stage is set for the first negative election campaign in a long while

* National pledges to scrap Three Waters and 'deliver local water well'



New Zealand’s birthrate has plummeted over the past decade, but an ageing population where more people are living longer, and immigration, has kept the population growing. Immigration is now at pre-pandemic levels.

Distinguished Professor Emeritus Paul Spoonley said New Zealand was heading into “a very different era” with many more older people and fewer younger people.

“There are big issues around how we pay for things, where we get our workers from,” he said. “I think it is a thing that governments should talk about.”

New Zealand had moved “very rapidly” from replacement-level fertility to well below replacement level fertility. The total fertility rate was 1.66 in the year ending December 2022, up slightly from 1.64 from the previous year, but still well below the 2.1 needed to replace the population.

Part of the issue was that many women were having only one child, or postponing starting a family. More babies were born to women aged over 40 last year than women aged 20 and under, and there is a projected 30,000 fewer children in the school system in the next decade.

The main factors behind the trend were that women were becoming more highly educated and working. The cost of having children was also a deterrent, as were environmental considerations.

Politicians around the world were also grappling with declining birthrates. Only Sweden had managed to reverse its trend.

“Looking around the world, pro-natal politics – which have put serious money on the table – still have not stopped fertility decline. Germany has thrown mega euros at it, the Singapore government is panicking,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Christopher Luxon encouraged a conference to have more babies.(File photo)

Still, politicians and governments would not change the trend with rhetoric alone.

“Lets know the numbers and the policies please.”

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis said it was an off-hand comment which wasn’t intended as anything more than a joke.

“It's not a National’s position that people need to have more babies in New Zealand. We will never be a party that tells people what the right size for the family is that is a matter of individual choice, family choice,” she said.

However, she said people didn’t want politicians to be so “buttoned-up” they couldn’t make jokes “without having it misconstrued and taken out of context”.

“It's not the kind of big issue-stuff that people want us focus on, topics that we should be talking about.”

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said she would never offer health advice but supported the nation’s family planning services.

Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty joked he heard those sorts of comments regularly because of his Catholic faith.

Luxon’s infrastructure plan involved creating a National Infrastructure Agency, fast tracking consents, creating investment opportunities for ACC, the NZ Super Fund and KiwiSaver funds, a 30-year infrastructure pipeline and National, City and Regional Deals to partner with local Government to create long-term pipelines of regional projects.

Infrastructure New Zealand, the industry’s peak body, projects a shortfall of more than 118,000 construction workers by next year.