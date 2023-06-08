Michael Wood sells controversial Auckland Airport shares

Minister Michael Wood is stopped by journalists after leaving the House on Wednesday.

Michael Wood has been stood down as transport minister over shares in Auckland Airport.

Wood did not properly declare the shares and did not complete the sale of shares last year.

The Cabinet Office asked him 12 times since November 2020 if he had divested the shares.

Wood’s wife, Auckland councillor Julie Fairey, is also a beneficiary of a trust that owns airport shares in a managed fund.

Michael Wood has sold his Auckland Airport shares that have been a source of controversy for the stood down transport minister.

“I have acknowledged, and will acknowledge again it was a serious error on my part,” Wood said. “As of today, I have taken action on that in selling the shares.”

He donated the proceeds from two shareholdings, about $16,400, to the Anglican Trust for Women and Children.

Wood’s statements came hours after it was announced that his Auckland Airport share disclosure was being investigated by Parliament’s Registrar Sir Maarten Wevers.

Asked in Parliament about the specifics of who was aware in 2020 of Wood’s shares, deputy Labour Leader Kelvin Davis said former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was informed Wood was in the process of divesting shares in Auckland Airport and Contact Energy in November 2021 and November 2022.

“She was also informed he had divested his shares in March 2021, however, this was incorrect advice,” Davis said.

In February last year, then chief of staff Raj Nahna was told by the Cabinet Office they advised Wood about divesting, and that he had told them he was in the process of divesting the shares.

Davis said no one in the current prime minister’s office was aware of this issue prior to last week.

In a statement, Sir Maarten, who is the Registrar of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of MPs, said he received a letter from MP Chris Penk requesting “the Registrar conduct an inquiry into whether Hon Michael Wood has complied with his obligations to declare certain interests”.

He noted Wood had made a number of public statements about the need to amend previous returns under the Register.

Sir Maarten also “took account of the degree of importance of the matter under inquiry; whether the matter may involve a breach of the obligations to make a return; and whether the matter is technical or trivial”.

“Having conducted a preliminary review of the request, the Registrar has determined that an inquiry is warranted and will be undertaken.”

Michael Wood, the MP for Mt Roskill and Cabinet Minister, owned just over 1500 shares (worth an estimated $13,000) in Auckland Airport that he bought as a teen.

Wood declared these shares throughout his time as Transport Minister to the Cabinet office. However, he did not declare the shares in the MPs’ financial interests list until last year. MPs need to go back and correct their pecuniary interests if they have made mistakes or left out any interests.

PARLIAMENT TV Prime Minister Chris Hipkins listed the dates when the suspended transport minister was approached by the Cabinet Office.

Wood was also approached 12 times by the Cabinet Office since November 2020 to March 2023 seeking to confirm whether he had divested the shareholding.

Wood said he made two mistakes.

“The first was not to declare [the shares in MPs’ pecuniary interests] earlier on and that was a genuine error, and the second one was not completing the sale of the shares last year, I'll be fixing both of those,” Wood said on Tuesday.

Asked why he did not correct his other pecuniary interests, Wood said it was his understanding “at that time... was that I could do the return for the year”.

“I now understand that I can go back and know that that's the appropriate thing to do. And that's what I'm doing now.”