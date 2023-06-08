‘An emphatic, no’: Education Minister faces tense questioning by Privileges Committee

In a rare move, Jan Tinetti was referred to the Privileges Committee on May 30 over an allegation she deliberately misled the House.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti says she made a “snap decision” that was ultimately wrong, in a tense bout of questioning by Parliament’s Privileges Committee over an allegation she deliberately misled Parliament over a delay in correcting an answer over attendance data.

In a rare move, Tinetti was referred to the Privileges Committee on May 30 over an allegation she deliberately misled the House. She was questioned by the committee on Thursday.

The allegation was around failing to correct a misleading statement at the earliest opportunity.

In February, Tinetti told Parliament, when asked if she could categorically state that she played no part in the delay of the release of the attendance data, that she already had, and it was a decision for the ministry of education.

In May, Tinetti corrected this answer, saying she “subsequently became aware that my office did have input into the timing of the release of the data through email correspondence with officials at the Ministry of Education”.

National MP Michael Woodhouse attempted to establish whether advice given to Tinetti following her statement in the House included that her answer needed correcting.

“A range of views were canvassed on the matter. The advice to me was not definitive,” Tinetti said.

“Ultimately, now I believe that does not matter as it was my decision and I stand by the fact that I was the one that took the ultimate responsibility to not correct the statement at that point in time.

“I felt at that time that it still meant what I meant it to mean in the House.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Tinetti told the committee she made an “error of judgement on my part that I regret deeply”.

“I fully accept that was an incorrect statement on my part.”

If she intended to mislead the House “an emphatic, no”.

She said upholding the integrity of Parliament was at the utmost importance to her.

“I made a snap decision, I now take that was the wrong decision to make.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Education minister Jan Tinetti during Question time in the House of Representatives debating chamber.

Speaker Adrian Rurawhe​ last month told Parliament that on February 22 Tinetti was asked to “categorically state that she played no part in the delay of release of school attendance information”.

“The Minister replied that she already had, and that it was a decision for the Ministry of Education.”

On May 2, Tinetti corrected that answer.

"I subsequently became aware that my office did have input into the timing of the release of the data through email correspondence with officials at the Ministry of Education,” she said at the time.

Rurawhe then said Tinetti said she was informed by her staff after question time on February 22 “of her staff's correspondence with the ministry on the release of data”.

“She has also stated that she did not know that her answer needed to be corrected until she received a letter from me on 1 May, after which she corrected it.”

Rurawhe said while mistakes were sometimes made “which can result in the House receiving an answer containing a misleading statement, it is vitally important that as soon as this is discovered, the Minister returns to the House to correct their answer at the earliest opportunity”.

He said the matter was for the Privileges Committee to determine whether the delay in correcting an inaccurate statement amounted to contempt.