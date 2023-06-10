Michael Wood: Wooda, coulda, shoulda sold those airport shares

Suspended transport minister Michael Wood says he asked his new stock broker to sell his Auckland Airport shares on Wednesday morning.

OPINION: As Transport Minister Michael Wood’s political defenestration unfolded this week it was greeted more with complete curiosity and bewilderment around Parliament than anything else.

How was it that Wood, the consummate professional politician, had not sold his Auckland Airport shares despite being told by the Cabinet Office 12 times – either in writing or over the phone – that he needed to?

He did not do so until under opposition and media scrutiny this week.

As a minister, Wood will now be diminished.

And, by the end of the week, the professional and chirpy yet inscrutable facade that he meticulously maintains began to give way. In the House and elsewhere he became more animated, clearly feeling the pressure.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Michael Wood having to sit through Opposition questions about his Auckland Airport shares controversy in the House of Representatives today.

There has been no particular reason given why he did not sell the shares, except that he has a very busy job, and then the explanation that a stockbroker was sending information to an old email address.

While this is ultimately not an issue that will matter too much to ordinary voters, concerned about the still-rising cost of living and, according to the latest Ipsos Monitor, becoming increasingly concerned about crime/law and order, it does amount to time not being spent by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on his key strengths.

In fact this week it has become clear what the real contest will be at this election. Tight elections, fought in the middle over swing voters, are partly about positive matters: who has the best plan that will help those voters.

But they are also about removing impediments for people who might change their vote.

For Labour the impediment is now a Government that seems stale, has proved incompetent at delivering a bunch of things promised in 2017 and that voters are simply tiring of it. Hipkins is a new face for what now feels like an old Government.

For National, the issue seems to be voters being unconvinced the party and its leadership team can be trusted. Labour v Luxon, if you boil it down.

The Ipsos Monitor revealed that on a swag of issues, National is seen as the best party to deal with them.

But the political party polls do not reflect that. National has extremely fertile ground, but something is getting lost in translation. It could be Luxon, but given that there is no-one else who is clearly more electorally appealing, that’s kind of asking the wrong question. He is still an unknown campaigning quantity and the election campaign will answer that question.

Meanwhile, having started with floods and cyclones, Hipkins has lurched from one internal Labour problem to another. If in the first few months of the year Luxon couldn’t catch a break, since then, it’s been Hipkins’ turn.

But back to Wood. The series of reasons given for the shares not being sold have all been very moveable and give the impression of some sort of personal and unexplained attachment to the shares. Or he could be a terrible procrastinator.

No-one thinks he is engaged in any sort of graft, but, either way, he acted in a manner that suggested that the rules did not apply to him.

There are lots of things you can get away with in politics. But any politician who thinks there is one rule for them and another for the public won’t last long in the job.

It is the first week since Hipkins became prime minister that he has looked at times like he wasn’t enjoying it very much.

The issue for the prime minister and for Labour is that getting rid of Wood deprives the government of at least one competent-looking minister.

Wood has undoubtedly been a successful workplace relations minister, shepherding through Labour’s re-regulation of the labour market through its Fair Pay Agreements. Those changes are divisive and will be quickly reversed if National and ACT get into power, but it was successfully pushed through.

He also appears to have been a relatively competent immigration minister, inheriting the portfolio when Kris Faafoi left politics last year.

However, in transport, he has not been particularly successful politically. He was in charge when the Auckland harbour cycling and walking crossing was announced, only for it to be scotched later.

The poorly conceived Auckland light rail project – which might happen some point in the future and which has been a weight around Labour’s neck since 2017 – has also been continued under Wood. At times he appears to have been captured by the Auckland public transport lobby.

He also, in December 2022, announced that half-price public transport fares were coming off because the policy had not done much to move people from cars to public transport – “maybe 3%, 3.5% for what is quite expensive policy”, he said at the time. That decision was then quickly reversed in January and has now been retained for those aged up to 25.

Meanwhile, Wood has been one of the most tribal Labour warriors, hailing from the industrial left, riven by a sense of righteous mission and always keen to smash National and ACT. He has leadership ambitions and a strong party support base.

That will all be at risk after this week. Opinions of him among his colleagues have always been mixed – with many feeling that he is basically too left-wing and doctrinaire ever to be a successful Labour leader, let alone prime minister.

One of the prime virtues he had – being a safe pair of hands, which does count for a lot – has been seriously undermined by the past week. As has been his reputation for being beyond reproach.

Parliament is now in recess and most politicians, gearing up towards the campaign proper, will be out around the country.

National will be hoping to resume its previous routine of a policy announcement or two each week to talk about its issues; Labour will be hoping to put the Wood business behind it.

But with an inquiry under way by the registrar of pecuniary interests, Sir Maarten Wevers, that might just be more easier said than done.

There’s now a shortening runway and Hipkins will desperately be hoping that Wood is the last internal problem he has to deal with.