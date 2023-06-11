National calls to end 'ban' on gene edited crops

The National Party is campaigning to reverse the “ban” on gene editing and genetic modification.

Current regulation of gene editing (GE) and genetically modified organisms (GMO) make it very difficult for farms to produce anything from crops, livestock or grasses that have been gene edited. This effective ban has been in place for more than two decades, and was the subject of heated debate when the legislation was last revisited in 2003.

By restricting the growth of gene edited crops, New Zealand can market itself as “GMO free” even though some local researchers do work on gene editing projects.

National Party science and innovation spokesperson Judith Collins said the ban was costing New Zealand and making it harder to reach climate change goals.

READ MORE:

* Persistent political myths are back, including a variation on 'grow the pie'

* Luxon looms large amid desire for a clean break

* National Party leadership race still 'fluid' two days out from vote



“[Gene technology] has been used in New Zealand laboratories since the 1970s, but restrictive rules, drafted in the 1990s, make research outside the lab all but impossible. This means our scientists must head overseas to conduct further research,” she said.

The party released policy on Sunday, saying it would reverse the ban and introduce a new biotech regulator, if elected in October.

The policy document said the country had lost potentially billions under the current GE regulations.

Warwick Smith/Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon says “there’s only an economic upside” to the party’s policy.

It also criticised the current framework, which was overseen by the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), saying it was outdated and overly cautious.

It said the EPA had approved fewer than 10 GE or genetically modified products to be used in New Zealand outside a lab.

“New Zealand has already created genetically modified grasses in labs which would significantly reduce our agricultural emissions, but our restrictive, outdated rules currently mean no GE crops can be grown in New Zealand,” Collins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker says New Zealand’s GMO-free brand is valuable.

Labour Party environment spokesperson David Parker said National’s policy was “troubling”.

“We are open to changes, but we are taking a careful approach to get the balance right,” he said.

“It’s troubling that Luxon does not mention the risks that change to our GE-free brand pose to our primary exporters. There’s no evidence that New Zealand’s cautious approach to GE food and crops has caused New Zealand any loss.”

Parker said many primary exporters had benefited from their GMO-free status. He also said potential climate benefits from gene editing would be a long term solution, and have little short term benefit.

Collins said National was proposing a “conservative” reform to open up GE in Aotearoa.

“We are a cautious people in New Zealand, and we also are a conservative party that is always cautious about effects. That’s why we really think we need to have a dedicated biotech regulator,” she said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he didn’t see many risks by opening up the country to more gene modified crops or livestock.

“There’s only an economic upside,” he said.

“It's hugely overdue and we are hauling New Zealand into the 21st century.”

He said any cost to New Zealand’s agricultural brand, which could no longer be “GMO-free”, would be offset by increases in efficiency.

The National Party policy said a dedicated biotech regulator would assess any safety risks, and be responsible for ensuring those risks were managed. It also clarified that the party was not campaigning to authorise human embryonic GE.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said she supported the Government “having a look” at GE. Some party supporters, who attend the Greens’ welfare and tax announcement on Sunday, urged them to campaign against the liberalisation of GE in Aotearoa.

“It's not going to be an issue that we're fighting this campaign on. Frankly, the announcement from the National Party today is nothing new. IT’s been their position for at least 10 years,” Green co-leader James Shaw said.