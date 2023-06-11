Greens promise tax cuts for salaries under $125,000, and $385 per week income guarantee

Green co-leader James Shaw unveiled a wide ranging tax and welfare plan, costing $10 billion each year. It would be funded by wealth taxes, and a corporate tax hike.

The Greens would stop charging tax on the first $10,000 and introduce an income guarantee, ensuring everyone would receive at least $385 per week, after tax.

To pay for those changes, the Greens want to introduce a wealth tax on assets above $2 million, and a 1.5% trust tax. It also proposed a new 45% top income tax rate, and increasing the corporate tax rate to 33%.

The Green Party is promising tax cuts for people earning less than $125,000 and a minimum income guarantee for everyone. To pay for that, they would introduce wealth taxes and a new top income tax rate.

Green co-leader James Shaw outlined the party’s new tax and welfare policy on Sunday, which would include an overhaul of the welfare system and introduce new taxes for “the top 0.7%” of wealth, people earning more than $180,000, and trusts.

He told Green supporters this was their plan “to end child poverty”, through cutting the lower tax rates, increasing welfare eligibility, and charging “those who can contribute the most”.

There would be tax cuts under the Green plan, but also new taxes. Shaw said everyone’s first $10,000 should be tax-free.

The policy included a “minimum income guarantee”, promising everyone would have at least $385 each week, after tax. That minimum income guarantee would increase to $735 per week for single parents.

By introducing the tax-free threshold, the party said anyone earning under $125,000 would be better off under this plan.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Green co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davison have announced their tax policy for the election.

The proposed wealth tax would charge 2.5% on net assets above $2 million, held by an individual. The Greens would also introduce a 1.5% tax on any wealth held in a trust. Shaw said the trust tax would disincentivise people from moving their assets into trusts, to get out of paying the 2.5% wealth tax.

All up, Shaw said this welfare and tax package would cost $10 billion each year.

It would not be inflationary, he said, as “we’re not increasing the total money supply into the economy”. He said the welfare payments and tax-free threshold would all be funded through the proposed wealth taxes and higher income taxes for income above $75,000.

The Greens proposed a range of changes to income taxes, including introducing a new top tax rate of 45% for income about $180,000.

The party also proposed returning the corporate tax rate to 33%.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Green co-leader James Shaw has announced the party’s policies for welfare and tax.

The ACT and National parties said the Greens’ proposals would hurt the economy, while the Labour Party avoided saying much about the policy.

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said the Greens ideas were “fairy-tale economics” and hit out against the increases to the upper tax brackets.

“You can’t tax your way to a stronger economy,” she said.

ACT leader David Seymour said the Greens were proposing “to make everybody equally poor”.

“Their envy-fuelled series of tax hikes will make New Zealand a poorer nation,” he said.

Labour finance spokesperson Grant Robertson didn’t have much to say about the Greens’ plans, or their criticism of the Government. Shaw said Labour had “made a choice” not to eliminate child poverty.

“I would note that Budget 2023 included aligning the trustee rate with the top 39% personal tax rate to make the tax system fairer,” Robertson said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Green Party held a welfare and tax policy announcement, with supporters in Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Shaw indicated the wealth tax proposal, which – amongst other things – would target unrealised capital gains from property, could be more palatable to Labour than a traditional Capital Gains Tax.

“The Labour Party has previously ruled out capital gains taxes on realised income. The research that came through a few weeks ago, which David Parker released from the Inland Revenue Service, did suggest that the wealth tax proposal was the way to go,” he said.

Welfare campaigners including Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) and the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomed the Greens’ announcement.

“The current system ain't working,” AAAP co-chair Agnes Magele​ said.

“If people can actually start getting some sort of stable income, while looking after their family and trying to look for work at the same time, and not having to struggle not having to go out and steal not having to go and get a loan, that's welcomed by the people.”

She said rent controls should also be introduced, so the extra money wouldn’t be eaten up through increased rents. Shaw said the Greens would announce a housing policy “soon”.

Magele​ supported his commitment to end all benefit sanctions, and provide that minimum guaranteed income to more people.

Shaw described the current welfare system as “punitive and also ineffective”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Green co-leaders have announced their policy for welfare, which they say will eliminate child poverty.

“The punitive sanctions' regime that takes away people's income and pushes them further into poverty and further into debt must come to an end,” he said.

“Our Income Guarantee will give everyone peace of mind that they can always afford the weekly shop, pay the rent, or cover unexpected costs,” Green co-leader Marama Davidson said.

The $385 minimum income guarantee would be available for students and anyone who was not in work, or who earnt less than $385 per week, after tax. Shaw said it would not be an automatic payment, but would be easier to apply for than the current range of welfare payments.