PM Chris Hipkins announces trip to Beijing, as NZ joins anti-China statement

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he will travel to Beijing at the end of the month.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced he will travel to China, as New Zealand signs onto an anti-China statement on “economic coercion” decried by Beijing as “full of hypocrisy”.

The declaration issued by New Zealand, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan, on midnight Saturday, set out serious concern at the use of “trade-related economic coercion and non-market policies”, as China has done against countries including Australia.

On Monday, Hipkins said New Zealand had “robust ongoing dialogue with China”

"We've always been very clear in our opposition to economic coercion. We believe in a rules-based system. That is what New Zealand has consistently spoken in favour of,” he said.

READ MORE:

* US President Joe Biden postpones trip to Papua New Guinea, where he would have met Chris Hipkins

* PM Chris Hipkins says fast-tracked UK FTA has 'potential' to grow GDP by $1b a year

* Australia-China trade: Scott Morrison says WTO should punish China's economic coercion



“Any country that seeks to use economic coercion is the target of that statement.”

He confirmed he would be leading a trade delegation to Beijing, Tianjin and Shanghai at the end of June. While he could not yet confirm who he would meet in the country, it can be expected, as prime minister, Hipkins will have secured a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Hipkins said in his meetings he would raise New Zealand’s position on matters including human rights concerns and the war in Ukraine.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor agreed to the declaration at a meeting in Paris last week, on the sidelines of an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development meeting. His office did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

In the statement, the six countries said they were “particularly concerned with, and oppose” the use or threats of using trade and investment measures in an “abusive” and arbitrary way to pressure or influence foreign governments to take, or not take, certain actions or decisions.

“We urge all governments to refrain from the use of trade-related economic coercion and non-market policies and practices and to support free and fair trade,” the statement read.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trade Minister Damien O’Connor has been in Paris for an OECD meeting.

”We are also seriously concerned about the use of forced labour, including state-sponsored forced labour, in global supply chains. All forms of forced labour are gross abuses of human rights, as well as economic issues, and it is a moral imperative to end these practices.”

China has in recent years placed punitive tariffs on Australian coal, wine, barley and beef exports after the Australian Government called for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19, and banned imports from Lithuania after the European country allowed Taiwan to open an embassy in its capital.

The New Zealand Government has also previously criticised China for abuse of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, where, among human rights abuses, there is credible evidence of forced labour occurring.

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson, responding to the statement, said that “smearing other countries, either directly or indirectly, won’t whitewash one’s own dismal record on coercion and hegemony”.

“Making such blatant accusations against others is simply to justify and glorify their own coercive acts and to pursue exceptionalism, which amounts to nothing but a thief crying ‘stop the thief’.

“Practising double standards on this issue is full of hypocrisy and severely undermines the relevant international mechanisms and rules jointly established and universally recognised by the international community.”

New Zealand, as with many countries, has an economic dependency on China, its largest trading partner and main market for agricultural exports. New Zealand exports more than $20 billion to China annually.

The anti-China statement was said to build on the “momentum” of an earlier statement on economic resilience produced by G7 countries at a May 20 meeting. The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

That statement there had been “a disturbing rise in incidents of economic coercion that seek to exploit economic vulnerabilities and dependencies”.

“We will work together to ensure that attempts to weaponise economic dependencies by forcing G7 members and our partners including small economies to comply and conform will fail and face consequences.”