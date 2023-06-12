PM Chris Hipkins to lead trade delegation to China

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will make a trip to China, the first for a prime minister since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is leading a trade delegation to China at the end of June.

Hipkins made the announcement during his post-Cabinet briefing on Monday. The trip to China will be the first visit of a prime minister to New Zealand's largest trading partner since 2019.

Jacinda Ardern made a brief trip to Beijing in 2019, but it was cut short as it was in the aftermath of the March 15 terror attacks.

Hipkins will be taking a trade delegation including representatives from the tourism and education sectors.

READ MORE:

* Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

* Live: More health jobs added to fast-track residency scheme, Stuart Nash's portfolio reshuffle announced

* The week that was: Jacinda Ardern steps down, Chris Hipkins steps up



Hipkins confirmed he would also be going to Brussels before NATO, with a focus on an EU trade agreement.

Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins fronted the post-Cabinet briefing at Parliament on Monday.

The post-Cabinet briefing came after a tough week in politics.

An inquiry was launched into Michael Wood’s disclosure of shares and Education Minister Jan Tinetti appeared before the Privileges Select Committee over an allegation she misled Parliament.

Hipkins was also asked about Radio New Zealand during the briefing, after the broadcaster’s wire service stories were altered to include pro-Russian views on the war in Ukraine.

RNZ has announced an external review of its online editing processes.