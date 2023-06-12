Christopher Luxon calls NZ a 'very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country'

National leader Christopher Luxon described New Zealand as a "whiny, inward-looking country" while speaking to farmers in Helensville.

Christopher Luxon has called New Zealand a "very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country" as he chatted to farmers in Helensville on Monday.

Luxon can be heard on a 1News video telling farmers: “We (New Zealand) have lost the plot, and we have to get our mojo back.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was questioned about Luxon’s remarks during the post-Cabinet briefing later in the day.

"Christopher Luxon said that?" he replied.

“I guess it makes a change that he's running New Zealand down in New Zealand as opposed to running the country down when he's overseas,” Hipkins said.

Christopher Luxon meets farmers in Helensville, Auckland to announce agricultural emissions policy.

Luxon made the comments while he was in Helensville announcing the National Party’s new agricultural emissions policy.

The policy included stopping agriculture from being added to the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), and pushing back any decision about pricing farming emissions until 2030.

The party also proposed to make it easier for farmers to earn income, or carbon credits, from on-farm sequestration. That would mean farmers would earn carbon credits for forestry and carbon capturing waterways that they added to their land, or protected.

Just four days ago Luxon raised eyebrows with a comment made to at an infrastructure event in Christchurch.

Luxon encouraged people to have more babies, in what he described as a tongue-in-cheek comment.