‘Big, patriotic Kiwi’: Luxon quizzed on ‘negative, wet, whiny’ comment

The Opposition leader Christopher Luxon says New Zealand needed its "mojo" back.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says New Zealand is a "country of endless potential", after being asked about his comments that New Zealand had become a "very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country".

Luxon made the "wet" comments on Monday while he was in Helensville announcing the National Party's new agricultural emissions policy.

He can be heard on a 1News video then telling farmers: "We have become a very negative, wet, whiny, inward-looking country and we have lost the plot."

"We've got to get our mojo back... a lot more ambition and aspiration."

Asked on Tuesday if that's how he felt about New Zealand, Luxon said, "no, I think this is a country of endless potential".

"We have amazing people we're in a really exciting part of the world. There is no reason why New Zealand cannot do well in the next 50 years," he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Christopher Luxon’s “Get NZ back on track” tour was in New Plymouth on Friday.

"But let's be clear, we have had a government that has actually taken New Zealanders and New Zealand backwards. That's what I was talking about yesterday."

Luxon described himself as a "big, patriotic Kiwi".

"I came back to this country, I've taken on this job and come to this job two-years-ago because that's how I feel - that we are not realising our potential, we are not solving our problems, we are not optimising the opportunities that we have, we're not getting things done."

Luxon said if he were prime minister, his government would get New Zealand's "mojo back and get it's positivity, ambition and aspiration back".